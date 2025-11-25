Cycling Frog’s 10mg THC Seltzers Are Here. Stronger, Bolder, and Ready for Dry January 

Weed drinks are having their moment, especially as more people realize cannabis may help them drink less alcohol. A solid buzz without the hangover and questionable decision making? I’m sold. Fortunately for those who want to sip their way to bliss this holiday season, THC seltzer brand Cycling Frog has a 20% off sitewide sale happening now through December 31st.

On top of the sale through the end of the year, Cycling Frog is also offering a Black Friday deal for up to 30% off sitewide right now through December 1st. Between now and December 1st, take 20% off orders of up to $100, 25% off orders between $100 and $200, and 30% off orders over $200.

If you’ve been curious about trying out THC beverages or want to stock up ahead of Dry January, now’s your chance with this huge sale.

10 mg THC Seltzers

Cycling Frog launched their new 10 mg THC seltzers in October. With twice the strength as the original seltzers with the same refreshment, these are the perfect bevvies for a balanced, social buzz.

Each 12 oz. can includes 10 mg of delta-9 THC and 10 mg of CBD with an onset time of just ~10 to 15 minutes. Effects typically last anywhere from one to four hours.

Available in black currant, ruby grapefruit, wild cherry, and cran razz, there’s a Cycling Frog flavor for everyone. These flavors are also available in 5 mg for a lighter buzz, with a 2:1 CBD and THC ratio.

10 mg margarita mocktail

Looking for more of a mocktail experience? Try out their 10 mg margarita—no hangover, guaranteed.

Bursting with a refreshing tart and sweet flavor profile, the Cycling Frog margarita is a tropical getaway in a can. Take it to the beach or pop it open after a long day with effects that kick in just 10 to 15 minutes after your first sip.

2 mg THC seltzers

For those with a low tolerance or seeking a lighter buzz, they also have lemon and passionfruit THC seltzers available in 2 mg. These are a great entry point for anyone looking to test out their tolerance and see if they enjoy drinking their weed. They also make a great companion for social outings as you can throw back several without getting too high.

50 mg THC Seltzers

And if you’re on the higher tolerance side, you can challenge yourself to a 50 mg iced tea lemonade or raspberry lemonade. Proceed with caution but also, hell yeah. Expect to feel a strong THC buzz balanced with an equal amount of comforting CBD. If you’re a weed drink pro, you might want to reach for one of these high-potency seltzers to make the most of your sips.

Other Sitewide Sale Items

Cycling Frog’s sale spans across the site, including their gummies, mints, softgels, and snacks like chocolate brownies and chocolate chip cookie mix.

Now’s your chance to stock up and save big on their selection of bold and potent hemp-derived products.