Cyclist Billed $1800 for Using the Ambulance That Ran Him Over

An ambulance hit an Oregon cyclist, transported him to the hospital, and then charged him $1,800 for the experience. Wow, how generous.

According to The Oregonian, William Hoesch, 71, was struck by an ambulance while he was on his bike back in 2022. The vehicle made a right turn and hit the cyclist, fracturing his nose and causing other injuries. Not to mention, the ambulance also completely destroyed the man’s bike.

While the driver was nice enough to take the man to the hospital, all that kindness was completely erased by the over $1,800 bill Hoesch received for transportation. Of course, this is on top of additional medical expenses Hoesch was left to cover. It seems a bit…tacky to charge someone for a ride after destroying their source of transportation and leaving them injured.

Two years later, Hoesch is now filing a lawsuit against the ambulance provider. His attorney, Travis Mayor, claims that Columbia River Fire & Rescue sent Hoesch a $1,862 bill for the ambulance ride. That’s nowhere near the full extent of Hoesch’s medical bills resulting from the accident.

According to the suit, filed on Oct. 24, Hoesch also owes up to $47,000 in medical expenses and expects to rack up $50,000 more in future medical costs. The lawsuit is requesting $900,000 for pain and suffering.

So, in total, he’s asking for $997,000.