Listen to Cymbals Eat Guitars’ New Jam “Wish” From Their Newly Announced Album

For almost ten years, Staten Island indie band Cymbals Eat Guitars have been making super-catchy indie rock that dips into pools of electronic and other genres. Today, the band announced their fourth full-length record Pretty Years, which comes out September 2 via Sinderlyn records. They’ve also shared a new track “Wish,” which shows the band digging for inspiration from music of the past for the track.

According to Pitchfork, bassist Matthew Whipple said “We wanted to make a more energetic record. I personally looked to artists like Springsteen, ’70s Bowie, The Smiths, The Cure, Neil Young as inspiration for—not really for sound as much as for that dichotomy of bands who were entertainers still making, at times, weird dark music and writing songs that seem totally over-the-top by today’s rock band standards.”