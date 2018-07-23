Cynthia Nixon is trying to be the next liberal hero of New York

Cynthia Nixon was already famous before she announced that she was running for governor of New York. But in her new role as a progressive agitator in the Empire State, she’s taken on a different kind of public status: liberal hero.

Nixon is fighting to unseat two-term Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as talented a politician as you can find in New York. He’s been fighting off Nixon’s upstart Democratic campaign, and so far, he’s been successful. Nixon is trailing badly in the polls and has struggled to flip members of the state Democratic establishment to her cause.

But Nixon says there’s plenty of time before the September primary. And she points to the recent surprise victory of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a Queens congressional primary as proof that polls are not as good at predicting races as they once were.

In-between campaign stops, Nixon sat down with VICE to talk about her campaign — and her connections with Ocasio-Cortez.

This segment originally aired July 16, 2018 on VICE News Tonight on HBO.

