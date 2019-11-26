We Made D Double E Respond to the Comments on His IKEA Christmas Ad

This festive season introduced legendary UK MC D Double E as a big contender to the Christmas throne. As part of a team-up earlier this month with Swedish giant IKEA – who’ve increasingly leaned into collaborations (see their recent link-up with Virgil Abloh) – D Double fronted the definitively best Chrimbo ad of the year. Re-live it, here.

The surprising collab spawned think-pieces (The Guardian said it “brought grime to the masses”; Metro said the ad “confirms grime is here to stay”). The full-length single people shouted for online has been released. Memes, also, abound. So, in light of this we had D Double head into the VICE office for an episode of The People Vs.

Videos by VICE

Watch on, in the video above, as the Newham General responds to comments from fans: revealing the meaning behind his huge ad-libs, what role he’d like to play in Top Boy and more, in the process.