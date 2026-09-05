D4vd Apparently Has a Jail Pen Pal He Promised $1,000 to Make Bail

As D4vd waits out the rest of his trial, apparently, he’s made a friend behind bars. In a report from TMZ, letters written to a trustee within the prison named Anthony leaked online. They allegedly met when Anthony was serving food to the incarcerated artist, eventually becoming friendly enough to send letters back and forth.

The bulk of the content revolves around keeping faith in God through troubled times in prison. One Christian Bible verse in particular was Isaiah 41:10, which centers around how faith can alleviate the natural fears and anxieties we all have. Given the fact he’s on trial, it makes sense why D4vd would gravitate towards it. “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand,” the verse read.

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Another letter saw the “Romantic Homicide” singer reveal to his pen pal that he spoke with his lawyers about securing money for Anthony’s bail. All he needed was $1,000 in order to connect with his brother, who needed surgery. He vowed to pay his new friend in the prison system; however, it doesn’t seem like he ever actually got it.

D4vd Makes a Friend in Prison Amidst His Murder Trial

D4vd’s inability to pay his friend Anthony might have a lot to do with the fact that his lawyers dropped out of his case. The artist born David Burke revealed that he wanted public defenders instead of paying more lawyer fees.

“We continue to support David and his defense against these serious charges,” his former team said in a statement. “We are grateful that the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office has taken over the representation and that David has a highly capable and committed team of attorneys and investigators behind him.”

It’s not entirely clear why D4vd dropped his team in the middle of his trial. It’s especially confusing considering how confident they seemed in their defense early on. Back in July 2026, his lawyers suggested that “actual evidence” would inevitably exonerate him.

“There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence,” they said in a statement.

D4vd is currently in prison for the alleged murder of 14-year-old Celeste Hernandez. The child’s body was found in the trunk of the singer’s Tesla.

(Photo by Ted Soqui – Pool/Getty Images)