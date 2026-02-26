D4vd Has Reportedly Been Named as the Target of a Grand Jury Investigation

D4vd has reportedly been named as the target of a Los Angeles County grand jury investigation. This revolved around the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a teenage girl.

In September 2025, Hernandez’s remains were located inside a vehicle registered to D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. NBC News reports that there is now a pending grand jury trial focused on D4vd. It is reported that he “may be involved in the death of a 14-year-old victim.” According to the filings, Hernandez “may have been the victim of foul play.”

Videos by VICE

Celeste Rivas Hernandez was reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California, in 2024

At this time, D4vd has not been arrested or charged with any crime connected to Hernandez’s death. However, NBC News reports that an LAPD source with direct knowledge of the investigation previously stated that he has been considered a person of interest and possibly a suspect.

Interestingly, both of D4vd’s parents, Colleen and Dawud Burke, were ordered to appear before a Los Angeles grand jury scheduled for February 11, 2026. According to court documents, his father was asked to appear as a witness. The couple lives in Texas, and were swatting victims shortly after news of Hernandez’s death went public.

On September 8, 2025, LAPD officers responded to a call at an impound lot. The employees had noticed a terrible smell coming from a car that was on their property. The vehicle was a Tesla registered to D4vd, under his real name. Officers investigated and discovered a body inside the car. They later learned that it was Hernandez.

Henrandez’s body was found inside a 2023 Tesla that was registered to D4VD

“We know that we have human remains, and we know they were contained within a vehicle,” Alan Hamilton, Chief of Detectives for the LAPD, said at the time. “We are going to continue the investigation, and when a determination is made that potentially there was a homicide, then it will transition into a homicide investigation.”

ABC News reported in November that police sources had indicated d4vd was on their “persons of interest” list. It was also reported that d4vd was alleged not to be cooperating with the investigation.

Regarding Hernandez, sources told ABC News that her body had been dismembered. It was also reportedly believed that more than one person may have been involved in the process of dismembering and disposing of her body. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet released an official cause of death.