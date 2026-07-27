D4vd Murder Trial: Famous Comedian Wonders How Singer Got $19 Million Record Deal Without Having a ‘Hit Song’

As the D4Vd murder trial gets underway, the embattled singer is facing some heavy criticism from a famous comedian.

Over on X/Twitter, comedian Lil Duval asked how D4VD got a $19 million “music deal and didn’t even have a hit song?” Duval then quipped that “a TikTok song don’t count,” and asked, “What am I missing here?”

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To Duval’s point, it was D4vd’s social media presence that launched his career. He reportedly got his start by making Fortnite video edits that he soundtracked with his own compositions. From there, he moved to TikTok and eventually caught the eye of record labels.

Duval is getting a lot of responses to his question

In response to his question, X/Twitter users are firing back. “He was getting deals with Fortnite, Arcane/Netflix, Amazon/Invencible, COD, SpiderMan/Marvel. All this s*** is like what all kids/adults from 12-27 are into. He making 19M MINIMUM,” one person replied.

“He had the look the executives were looking for and a ‘young’ following they were looking to capitalize over a generation,” someone else added. “Too bad he was getting hustled by the 14 year old he was r1$?ing. He could have been famous, now he is infamous. Hope he gets what’s coming to him.”

D4vd has been charged in the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

While the world debates the validity of his career, D4vd—real name David Burke—is preparing to go to trial. He’s been charged in the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. In September 2025, police discovered her remains in the trunk of a vehicle registered to D4vd.

NBC 4 LA subsequently reported that text message evidence showed a sexual relationship between D4vd, 21, and Hernandez, 14. In April 2026, D4vd was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

He hasn’t spoken on his own behalf, but attorneys for D4vd told TMZ they believe “evidence” will prove he is not guilty. “Let us be clear – the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.”

“There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed,” the statement continued. “David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.”

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