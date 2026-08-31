D4vd Parts From Legal Team, Goes With L.A. County Public Defender for High-Profile Murder Trial

Hip-hop singer D4vd, real name David Burke, left a Los Angeles courtroom stunned on August 31, 2026, when he announced that he and his legal team had parted ways. Instead, he chose to be represented by a public defender in his high-profile murder case, which began almost a year ago.

According to a report from NBC News, the reason for the split is currently unclear. Burke’s lawyers met with L.A. County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo on August 31. Then, defense attorney Blair Berk told the court that David Burke wanted public defenders. Judge Olmedo asked Burke to confirm the decision, and he responded affirmatively.

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All this took place during what should have been a routine pre-trial hearing for D4vd. Judge Olmedo then asked the new attorney, Walid Fouad Kandeel, to introduce himself to the court. Kandeel asked for a continuance of the arraignment to familiarize himself with the case. While Judge Olmedo denied the request, not guilty pleas were entered on the defendant’s behalf, and the court ordered the case to resume on October 19, 2026. The judge promised Kandeel more time to prepare if he needed it.

D4vd’s Motives Unclear as He Goes With Public Defenders For High-Profile Murder Trial

Blair Berk shared a joint statement from D4vd’s former legal team following the decision. The statement noted that the singer qualified for appointed counsel and made the choice to part from his previous lawyers.

“We continue to support David and his defense against these serious charges,” the statement continued. “We are grateful that the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office has taken over the representation and that David has a highly capable and committed team of attorneys and investigators behind him.”

D4vd is accused of killing 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. In September 2025, her dismembered body was found in the trunk of his car. His arrest came several months later, after a lengthy investigation. The high-profile case gained national attention in the subsequent year, with Hernandez’s family, friends, and community calling for justice.

Additionally, the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office expressed condolences to Hernandez’s family as the trial proceeds.

“We recognize the loss of life underlying the allegations and extend our sympathies to those who are grieving,” the statement read. “At the same time, David Burke is entitled to a defense that takes his circumstances seriously and carefully examines the evidence. We are committed to providing him with that defense.”

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