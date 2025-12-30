D4vd Song Pulled From Major Video Game Franchise Amid Possible Grand Jury Indictment

As the investigation into Celeste Rivas’ death goes on, d4vd continues to face fallout over his connection to the case. This week, it was reported that the singer has even had one of his songs pulled from a major video game franchise.

When the Madden NFL 26 soundtrack dropped in August, it featured d4vd’s song “What Are You Waiting For”. TMZ is now reporting that the song has been scrubbed from the game’s tracklist. No official explanation has been given. However, the outlet speculates that it’s possibly due to d4vd’s connection to Rivas’ death investigation.

Videos by VICE

EA Sports doesn’t appear to have explained why it removed the Song

On September 8, police officers in Los Angeles responded to a call about a foul odor emanating from a vehicle at an impound lot. The car, a 2023 Tesla, had been brought in days prior. Officers began investigating and found a body inside the car. Authorities later learned that the Tesla was registered to David Anthony Burke (d4vd’s real name) of Hempstead, Texas.

Subsequently, d4vd canceled his world tour and went silent across social media. He has not posted anything on Instagram since September 7. This was one day before Rivas’ body was discovered.

The fallout over his connection to the investigation didn’t stop at his canceled tour. Crocs and Hollister ultimately removed d4vd from an ad campaign. “We are aware of this developing story,” the brands said in a joint statement to Footwear News. “With respect to the current situation, we have removed campaign content featuring d4vd while the investigation continues.”

No Charges have been brought in the case of Celeste Rivas’ death

In November, ABC News reported that law enforcement sources indicated that d4vd had been added to a “persons of interest” list. The outlet also reported that sources alleged d4vd was not cooperating with the authorities over the investigation.

ABC News also reported that sources stated Rivas’ body had been dismembered. The sources also stated that it was believed more than one person may have been involved in the process of dismembering and disposing of her body. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has yet to release an official cause of death.

A grand jury was convened to hear arguments on the case and consider possible charges. At the time of this writing, no charges have been brought. TMZ has reported that sources stated it may only be a matter of time before the grand jury indicts d4vd on murder charges.