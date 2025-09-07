Da Brat Reveals Jermaine Dupri Almost Died While She Took Mariah Carey to Burger King

Imagine how a trip to Burger King could result in someone almost getting killed. Far from high cholesterol, Da Brat takes a trip with Mariah Carey for a Whopper and it almost leads to Jermaine Dupri becoming a casualty. Recently, she went on the We Sound Crazy podcast to open up about the wild experience. It’s the 90s and Carey is married to Sony Music executive Tommy Mottola at the time. Mariah has been vocal about how restricted she was in her relationship with Mottola.

Naturally, she wants to escape from such immense surveillance, if just for a brief moment. Consequently, Da Brat offered to take Mariah out for some fast food. “She wanted to get some McDonald’s or Burger King or something and I was like, ‘Ok,’” Da Brat recalls. “She showed me her fleet of cars and I was like, ‘Oh these are yours? Then let’s go!’”

Videos by VICE

Initially, it should’ve just been a breezy trip over chicken nuggets. However, the aforementioned surveillance turned extreme amidst the process. Unfortunately, Jermaine Dupri gets dragged into the mix.

Da Brat Recalls Almost Getting Jermaine DUpri Killed With Mariah Carey

“Man, I didn’t know we was going to be getting called to come back and guns is gonna be drawn where JD was at and get our asses back and I’m like, ‘We going to Burger King it’s like a mile up the street,’ the Chicago rapper says. “She was under lock and key. I had never witnessed anything like that I’m just being my normal self going to Burger King wild’n out, jumping on all the cars, smoking weed, drinking, having a good time, just talking shit.”

Then, Da Brat and Mariah head home with Dupri visibly shaken. Apparently, the people in charge held him responsible for this outing because he represented the rapper. So they made it a point to put the pressure on him accordingly. Moreover, there were hidden cameras in the walls, according to Da Brat, and Mariah would whisper warnings to keep things peaceful. Emotionally draining is an understatement.