DaBaby and Nicki Minaj’s ‘iPHONE’ Will Help You Clean Up Your Love Life

Megan Thee Stallion might be pushing to extend “hot girl summer” into “hot girl fall,” but some of us need time to clean up our love lives. On the Nicki Minaj-featuring “iPHONE,” off DaBaby’s new album, KIRK, the North Carolina rapper has a solution. On the body-swaying chorus, he proclaims he’s simply going to “stay up off [his] iPhone.” He told some girls “I love you” in the heat of the summer months, but now he’s claiming “that was just a typo.” Sure!

In Nicki Minaj’s verse, she calls out a man who she thinks cheated on her, rapping, “I said call me Aretha, I want my respect.” Channeling the spirit of Beyoncé’s 2006 track “Irreplaceable,” Minaj reminds him, “It’s plenty on deck.” Just as some seasons are about letting people in, others are about cutting off lovers that don’t treat you properly. With the silly, freeing tone of “iPHONE,” DaBaby stays true to the fun-loving trap party vibe of KIRK.

