Dad Who Faked Death to Avoid Child Support Is Going to Prison

A 39-year-old Kentucky man named Jesse Kipf hacked into state records to make it seem like he had died just so he could avoid paying child support. Now, he will be going to prison for at least five years and, ironically, is going to have to pay an enormous amount of money in fines.

In January 2023, Kipf hacked into Hawaii’s death registry system by using the username and password of a doctor living in another state. Once in, he filled out a Hawaiian death certificate, which is presumably much like a regular death certificate except with pineapple and ham.

He didn’t stop there, though. He next attempted to sell credentials he had stolen from people on the dark web. He was arrested in November and pleaded guilty in April to charges of aggravated identity theft and computer fraud.

On Monday, August 19, he was sentenced to prison. The court is forcing him to pay over $195,000 in back child support and as restitution for damage to computer systems. That’s a lot of effort to put in just to be a deadbeat dad.