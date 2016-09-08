Dad Reduced to Blubbering Mess After Son Makes MLB Debut for Pirates

Athletes are not robots. They are not machines. They have emotions and they have families and loved ones who have seen and known their sweat and labor. And sometimes when it all comes together, and they reach a pinnacle to their careers, we see this. We see the walls come down and the humanity show.

We see Trevor Williams make his major league debut for the Pirates and earn his first win. We see him hug his wife and his young child. And we see his father watching it all and damn near breaking down in the stands at PNC Park.

Videos by VICE

We see videos and moments of this, and when they’re captured and played for us, no one needs any extra schmaltz or sappy editing. Just watch the raw feed and feel the emotion of it.

Daaaaawww.

“It was an incredible moment for me and my family,” Williams said. “He’s an emotional guy. He wears his heart on his sleeve. As soon as we embraced all the emotions came out.

“He’s been battling lymphoma all year. He had rigorous chemo and radiation. Right now we’re awaiting results to see if he’s in remission or not.”

He adds: “There’s no one else I would rather share that moment with than my dad. He’s been with me since the very beginning, he’s taken me to Padres games when we were very young.”

[MLB]