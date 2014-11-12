Daft Punk Are Finally Releasing ‘Alive 2007’ on Vinyl

Recorded live at Bercy in Paris in 2007, Daft Punk’s Grammy Award-winning album, Alive 2007, was released in 2008 and offered as either a digital download or CD (remember those?). Audiophiles and collectors alike lamented the lack of a vinyl release, but their calls will finally be answered. On December 22nd, Daft Punk will be re-releasing a double-vinyl LP with an accompanying 52-page book of… something. Keep your eyes peeled for more info in the coming weeks, because we don’t expect quantities to last long.
Tracklist:
1. “Robot Rock / Oh Yeah”
2. “Touch It / Technologic”
3. “Television Rules the Nation / Crescendolls”
4. “Too Long / Steam Machine”
5. “Around the World / Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger”
6. “Burnin’ / Too Long”
7. “Face to Face / Short Circuit”
8. “One More Time / Aerodynamic”
9. “Aerodynamic Beats / Forget About the World”
10. “The Prime Time of Your Life / The Brainwasher / Rollin’ & Scratchin’ / Alive”
11. “Da Funk / Daftendirekt”
12. “Superheroes / Human After All / Rock’n Roll”