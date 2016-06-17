Daft Punk, Carl Craig, and More Are Contributing to a Stanley Kubrick Art Exhibition

The late Stanley Kubrick is remembered as one of the greatest directors of our time, and appropriately, the latest homage to him comes with major star power.

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, Detroit techno second-waver Carl Craig, and post-minimalist composer Max Richter are some of the big-name contributors participating in Daydreaming with Stanley Kubrick, a multimedia exhibition of works influenced by the cinema icon and his vast portfolio. Set to run this summer from July 6 through August 24 at London’s Somerset House, the series is curated by Mo’Wax and UNKLE founder James Lavelle with support from Kubrick’s wife, Christiane, and Warner Bros. Pictures. Other contributors include singer-songwriter Beth Orton, Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker, Gavin Turk, and more.

Born in 1928, Kubrick began making films at age 25. He most notable films include A Clockwork Orange, Full Metal Jacket, Eyes Wide Shut, The Killing, and 2001: A Space Odyssey. The latter film caught Lavelle’s eye as a teenager, he writes on the exhibit website, and Kubrick’s work became a main point of inspiration while recording UNKLE’s first record, Psyence Fiction. He even reached out to his team to see if Kubrick would direct the music video for one of its tracks, “Lonely Soul,” but at the time, Kubrick was busy filming Eyes Wide Shut, and he then passed away four days after its release.

“Looking back at this interaction in retrospect, what is fascinating to me is the extent of the impact that Stanley had on me as a young artist of just 22, so much so that I felt the need to track him down and involve him in the universe I was trying to build,” Lavelle writes. “This is what I want to share and encourage in Daydreaming with… Stanley Kubrick; which in turn I hope with inspire a new generation of inspired Kubrick youth.”

Tickets for Daydreaming with Stanley Kubrick available here.