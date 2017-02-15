Daft Punk’s Pop-Up Shop Looks More Like a Museum Than a Store

Brimming with set pieces, artworks, photography, and robot helmets, the first-ever Daft Punk pop-up shop looks more like the first ever Daft Punk Museum. Amidst rumors of an upcoming Alive Tour and a symbolic Grammys performance with The Weeknd, the robotfathers of modern dance music launched the shop at Los Angeles-based concept store, Maxfield, and are selling a selection of limited edition apparel and accessories. In addition to items created by Daft Punk’s Official Merchandise team, the store features special edition pieces by some of Maxfield’s esteemed designers, including Hervet Manufacturer, who released a Daft Punk cruiser deck a couple years ago, and Gosha Rubchinskiy, one of the young designers featured in Lou Stoppard’s fashion show about boy culture. The pop-up is a fanboy’s dream, with everything from Daft Punk New Era Hats and KWay Jackets to Wham-O Frisbees, Russell Yo-Yo’s, and Medicom Toys.

The opening reception was a star-studded event, replete with DJ sets by Mija, GOOD music signee HXLT, and of course, Skrillex was there. Check out more pictures from the opening below:

Daft Punk’s pop-up shop is up at the Maxfield store in Los Angeles through February 19th. Learn more on the Maxfield website.

