Daft Punk Returns With Rare Lost Mix Discovered by English DJ

Daft Punk fans will always be left clamoring for new music. Now, some of their tireless hunger for more is being satiated with a newly surfaced mix. DJ Ralph Lawson released a video revealing a 30-year-old mix he found tucked away in his archive of tapes. He initially found it back in 2024, but due to the moldy, shoddy quality of the physical tape, it ripped when he tried to play it.

Two years later, Lawson sent it to audio and video digitizing specialists in Bristol, England, in hopes of restoring its quality. In the video, he unveiled its final result. Apparently, Daft Punk sent him the mix for his radio show at the time. The initial hope was to promote their debut album Homework in 1997.

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Additionally, the English DJ made the intentional decision not to tinker with any of its original qualities. The duo made the mix using vinyl, and Lawson didn’t want to tinker with the project’s mix. He noted that they “were famous for their expert use of side chain compression” and made sure to not tamper with their artistic intent.

The most interesting part of all— apparently, it’s an entirely fresh mix. Initially, Lawson speculated that it was just an early copy of their Essential Mix. Once he dug into it, he realized it was all exclusive.

Daft Punk Fans Get a New Mix Five Years after The Duo Went Their Separate Ways

A newly restored mix is a joy to the ears of all fans of the French duo, given their amicable split in 2021. According to frequent collaborator Todd Edwards, it was just a matter of different interests after 28 years. Thomas Bangalter wanted to head into the world of film, while Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo was all-in on hip-hop.

Ultimately, Edwards suggested that fans mourning should necessitate new artists to emerge from Daft Punk. “I think the fact that it was so devastating to people shows that there needs to be more Daft Punks out there,” he argued. “If anything it should inspire people to be more creative and take chances and stop doing the same thing and playing it safe all the time.”

Currently, DJ Ralph Lawson has the full hour-long mix from Daft Punk uploaded on his SoundCloud. You can check out the mix in its entire glory down below:

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