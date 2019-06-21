Daily Horoscopes: June 22, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon enters psychic water sign Pisces at 10:01 AM and mingles with the sun at 11:57 AM, creating a harmonious atmosphere that’s lovely for connecting! Exciting ideas are shared as the moon connects with electric Uranus at 9:25 PM.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters your opposite sign Pisces, bringing your focus to your partnerships, and the moon connects with the sun and Uranus, bringing exciting social connections your way. An unexpected new perspective arrives.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters dreamy water sign Pisces and connects with the sun and rebellious Uranus, inspiring you to reorganize your space and routine. Change is good, and you’re so ready for something new, Libra!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, finding you in a romantic mood, and connects with the sun and Uranus, bringing surprises to your relationships. Keep an open mind today, Scorpio!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters water sign Pisces, bringing your focus to your home and family life. As the moon connects with the sun and Uranus, you’re making unexpected shifts—a little change is good, Sagittarius!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters water sign Pisces, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and it’s an exciting day to mingle with others as the moon connects with the sun and wild card Uranus—unexpected romance and creativity flows!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters water sign Pisces, bringing your focus to your finances, and connects with the sun and Uranus, finding you eager to switch things up at home and work. Use today’s energy to get reorganized, Aquarius!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters your sign today, Pisces! You’re up to unexpected things and you’re in the mood to have fun as the moon connects with the sun and Uranus. It’s a wonderful time for an adventure—you’re seeking thrills.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters Pisces, asking you to slow down and catch up on rest. As the moon connects with the sun, it’s a wonderful day to check in with your emotions, especially when it comes to issues concerning home and family. Thrills pop up as the moon connects with wild card Uranus.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters water sign Pisces, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and news comes your way as the moon connects with the sun. The moon also connects with Uranus, the planet of surprises, finding you trying unexpected changes.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters creative water sign Pisces and brings inspiration in your career as it connects with the sun, aligning you with your purpose. The moon connects with Uranus, the planet of surprises, bringing you unexpected flashes of insight.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, inspiring you to travel and learn new things, especially as the moon connects with the sun. Exciting social connections are formed as the sun connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters Pisces, finding you diving deep into emotional issues. As the moon connects with the sun and Uranus, you’re finding yourself making unexpected changes. Intimacy and trust are on your mind today.

