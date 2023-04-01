Daily Horoscope: April 1, 2023

Surprising feelings may surface as the moon in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 4:30 AM. The moon squares off with Venus in Taurus at 8:06 AM, inspiring us to indulge in sweet pleasures! We’re in a flirtatious mood. The moon connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries at 9:25 AM, inspiring an expansive, easygoing atmosphere! New opportunities may arise.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Leo aligns with Jupiter in your sign, Aries, inspiring a fun, romantic atmosphere! You could flirt with a crush or deepen your connection with an established partner. A creative breakthrough may unfold. An exciting celebration could take place.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with Uranus, which is in your sign, Taurus, perhaps finding you making changes at home… which might surprise your housemates or loved ones. But sometimes you have to try something new!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with sweet Venus in Taurus, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Let yourself zone out! Unplug from social media, texts, and emails. Luxuriate in peace and quiet.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Leo makes a harmonious alignment with lucky Jupiter in Aries, which can bode well for your finances and career! Rewards and recognition may come your way.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon is in your zodiac sign today, Leo! This is a wonderful time to focus on self care: You may be surprised by what feels healing as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries, which could bring you an exciting opportunity.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Leo mingles with Jupiter in Aries today, inspiring an emotionally expansive energy. You may find yourself feeling at peace with something that’s been on your mind. This could be a powerful time for letting go.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Venus, currently in Taurus, inspiring some excitement in your social life! It could also be an especially exciting time to network as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with Venus in Taurus, which can find you and a partner enjoying the spotlight in some way. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, boding well for productivity!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries today, inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere! An exciting adventure could begin. Your love life may be on fire!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Leo squares off with Venus in fellow earth sign Taurus, which can find your love life or your creative process reaching an important turning point. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, too, inspiring an emotionally liberating atmosphere.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which could find you making important changes at home and within your close relationships. You’re ready to try something new!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Leo aligns with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries, which can bode well for your finances! A special gift could be exchanged. You may be feeling very productive today, too.