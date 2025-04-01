Daily Horoscope: April 1, 2025

As the waxing crescent Moon continues its trek through Taurus, it forms two equally fleeting alignments: the first, a challenging square with Ceres, and the second, a potent conjunction with Uranus. This alignment starts the month of April on a somewhat rocky foot as the negative aspect between the emotional Moon and nurturing Ceres raises issues of how we take care of ourselves and others. Fortunately, the Moon and Uranus’ energies combine, the overall environment becomes more innovative and chaotic (in a good way). What used to work for you in the past doesn’t work now. And that makes sense, stargazer. You’re not the same person. It’s time to start acquainting yourself with who you are today.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet maintains its square with Eris and Chiron, both flying under your celestial domain. The negative alignment between Mars and these dwarf planets indicates difficulty advocating for yourself and learning from your past mistakes. Burying yourself under a mountain of blame isn’t how you learn, Aries. It’s what we do with our mistakes that counts.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The waxing crescent Moon and Uranus conjoin under your celestial domain, increasing the likelihood of impulsive behavior. This isn’t typically your style, as you tend to prefer stability and consistency. Because of this, the knee-jerk reactions you do make tend to stick around for a while. A little bit of forethought can go a long way in avoiding a long-term mistake.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury retrograde’s ongoing conjunction with Venus retrograde and Neptune on the cusp of Pisces and Aries continues to make finding your footing more challenging. Remember that you aren’t in as much of a time crunch as you think, Gemini. Rather than rushing into something because you’re tired of trying to make a decision, try exploring what makes you so hesitant instead.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing crescent Moon’s conjunction with Uranus under Taurus increases the chances of stubbornly impulsive behavior. While you might think that your self-deprecating tendencies only affect you, that simply isn’t the case, Cancer. The energy you direct at yourself inadvertently reflects into the world around you. The stars urge you to consider whether that reflection is one you want to share.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun maintains its direct opposition to Makemake retrograde, highlighting the gap that separates your external persona from your internal self. This cosmic alignment suggests a need to recalibrate how much time you spend on the former versus the latter. Making sure you’re well-liked is a noble cause to some extent. But what’s the point if you don’t even like yourself?

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde continues its tumultuous conjunction with Venus retrograde and Neptune on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. Answers aren’t likely to come as readily as they might under different cosmic circumstances. Still, that doesn’t translate to an invitation to improvise your own realities. The truth will reveal itself on its own time. The universe supersedes our schedules, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake retrograde and the ego-driven Sun hold their celestial standoff in your domain and Aries. The Sun’s placement in fiery Aries suggests ego and pride might be getting in the way of your connection to yourself and the natural world around you. Be careful not to underestimate your ability to get in your own way, Libra. Stop trying to overcomplicate things.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The tense square between Haumea retrograde and Pluto continues. This shaky sense of self is understandably disheartening, but it’s certainly not hopeless, Scorpio. You can gather plenty of information while you’re holding tight on this middle ground. Even the sheer act of this transitional period is a learning experience. Be sure to absorb whatever info you can.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter and Ceres’ ongoing square under Gemini and Pisces continues to raise questions about how we accept help from others and give help in return. Watch out for the temptation to gatekeep, whether that means withholding information from someone else or refusing help from them, thereby withholding opportunities from yourself. The stars offer a gentle reminder: information should always be free-flowing.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn continues to hold a fortuitous trine with Mars under Pisces and Cancer. This period of time has been testing your emotions to an extent that you haven’t tried them before. Some discomfort is a normal side effect, Capricorn. Give yourself more time to acclimate through this experience before you run away from it entirely. Tremendous prosperity lies in wait.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus forms a brief but potent conjunction with the waxing crescent Moon under Taurus, leading to impulsive behavior. Under stubborn Taurus, these decisions are even more likely to be fueled by our stubborn streaks. Be wary of giving in to the intoxicating allure of righteous indignation, Aquarius. You don’t need to fabricate new causes to have something worth fighting for.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

As your ruling planet, Neptune, flies on the cusp of two opposing celestial domains, you’re likely to feel as though the cosmos is pulling you in opposite directions. And frankly, it probably is. These kinds of tough decisions have a funny way of revealing more about ourselves than we’re often ready to learn. Nevertheless, we mustn’t pass up the opportunity.

