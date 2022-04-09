Daily Horoscope: April 10, 2022

The moon enters big-hearted Leo at 12:00 AM. Loyalty, passion, and creativity are keywords for the moon in Leo, and we could be having especially deep conversations as Mercury in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 4:45 AM. Secrets may be shared, and it could be a powerful time for research. People may ask probing questions at this time, but just because someone reaches out, that doesn’t mean you owe them your time: Set boundaries if you’re feeling uncomfortable! Mercury enters Taurus at 10:09 PM, inspiring focus and patience.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, inspiring a playful mood—but intense conversations can take place as Mercury, currently in your sign, squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. You may be making an important decision about the future. Communication planet Mercury enters Taurus, which can kick up conversations about money!

Taurus

The moon enters Leo, which may bring your focus to home and family life. Secrets might be shared as Mercury in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Communication planet Mercury enters Taurus, which can find you feeling quite witty!

Gemini

The moon enters Leo, which may kick up communication, and your ruling planet Mercury in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you doing important research, perhaps exploring some hidden and intriguing information as the moon enters Taurus.

Cancer

The moon enters Leo, which may bring your focus to money, and Mercury in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you and a partner having important conversations about your goals. An exciting atmosphere in your social life arrives as Mercury enters Taurus.

Leo

The moon enters your sign today, Leo, encouraging you to focus on self love. Mercury in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you making an important change to your routine. Communication planet Mercury enters Taurus, which could kick up conversations concerning your career.

Virgo

The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to rest and relax. Your ruling planet Mercury in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which may bring revealing conversations about what’s truly important to you. Your ruling planet Mercury enters fellow earth sign Taurus, which might bring news from abroad or find you learning something that expands your perspective.

Libra

Your focus may turn to your social life today as the moon enters Leo. Mercury in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you and a partner having a deep, important conversation. Messenger planet Mercury enters Taurus, which might stir up conversations about money.

Scorpio

Your focus may turn to your career today as the moon enters Leo. Mercury in Aries squares off with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, which may find you making an important change. Messenger planet Mercury enters your opposite sign Taurus, which can kick up communication in your relationships.

Sagittarius

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, which can find you eager to break out of your usual routine and do something different! Mercury in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which could bring an important conversation about money. Messenger planet Mercury enters Taurus, kicking up communication about projects, gigs, and schedules.

Capricorn

You may feel inspired to leave the past behind you as the moon enters Leo. Mercury in Aries squares off with Pluto, which is currently in your sign, which may find you having important conversations about power, boundaries, and security. Messenger planet Mercury enters fellow earth sign Taurus, which could bring a sweet message or party invitation.

Aquarius

The moon enters your opposite sign Leo today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Mercury in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which may reveal intriguing information. Messenger planet Mercury enters Taurus, which could kick up conversations concerning home and family life.

Pisces

The moon enters Leo, which may find you inspired to get reorganized. Mercury in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which could bring an important conversation about money and future plans. Communication planet Mercury enters Taurus, possibly bringing interesting news or information your way.