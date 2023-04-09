Daily Horoscope: April 10, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius makes harmonious connections with the sun and Jupiter, both in Aries, at 9:48 PM and 10:55 PM respectively. The moon in Sagittarius inspires an open, optimistic mood. Thanks to the moon’s easy connections with the sun, a symbol of vitality, and lucky Jupiter, the planet of expansion, incredible opportunities may arrive, and a general sense of joy flows!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with the sun and Jupiter, both in your sign, Aries, inspiring feelings of expansion and wonder! A spiritual breakthrough may take place. Travel or education plans move forward.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with the sun and Jupiter, both in Aries, which can inspire a great emotional breakthrough! You may be releasing the past in some deep and significant way.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius lights up the relationship sector of your chart and today it connects with the sun and Jupiter, both in Aries, which can bode well for connection. This could be an especially exciting time to connect with partners, share ideas, and network.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with the sun and Jupiter, both in Aries, which could spell great career success for you, dear Cancer! Your popularity is rising. You may have an easy time completing projects at this time.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius illuminates the love and creativity sector of your chart, and fantastic romantic connections or creative breakthroughs may take place as the moon mingles with the sun and Jupiter, both in fire sign Aries. Things can feel like they’re coming together very easily!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with the sun and Jupiter, both in Aries, inspiring an easygoing, gentle atmosphere. You may be taking care of something you’ve been avoiding, and find yourself doing it with great ease. An emotional breakthrough can take place.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with the sun and Jupiter, both in Aries, which can find you having fun and exciting conversations today. Chance meetings may take place. This could be an exciting time to meet new people or connect deeply with established partners.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Exciting financial developments may take place as the moon in Sagittarius connects with the sun and Jupiter, both in Aries. A great gift could be shared, or a negotiation can go in a positive direction!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon is in your sign, Sagittarius, and it connects with the sun and Jupiter, both in fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring a passionate atmosphere in your love life! You’re having plenty of fun with friends. A creative breakthrough could take place!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Sagittarius connects with the sun and Jupiter, both in Aries, which can find you having an emotional breakthrough. You may be connecting with the past in some significant, perhaps healing, way.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with the sun and Jupiter, both in Aries, which can bode well for communication. This could be an exciting time in your social life; you may be connecting with new friends or enjoying a hobby you love in some significant, special way.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with the sun and Jupiter, both in Aries, which could spell financial or career success for you, dear Pisces! You may be winning a great reward. Fantastic forward momentum can be made toward the goals you want to achieve.