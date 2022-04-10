Daily Horoscope: April 11, 2022

Surprising emotions may pop up as the moon in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 2:25 AM, but the moon makes a harmonious connection with the sun in Aries at 7:01 PM, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere. The moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius at 8:50 PM, finding us getting clear on our limits and reflecting on our responsibilities.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, inspiring a passionate atmosphere! But you may have to set some limits, especially in your social life, as the moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius.

Taurus

The moon in Leo lights up the home and family sector of your chart, but your focus may also be on your career and responsibilities as the moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius. Striking the right work-life balance may be a theme at this time.

Gemini

The moon in Leo lights up the communication sector of your chart, and some serious topics may be discussed as the moon opposes taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius. Saturn calls for a realistic approach.

Cancer

The moon is in luxurious Leo today, illuminating the financial sector of your chart, but the mood may not be one for treating yourself to a shopping spree as the moon opposes taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, calling you to be especially mature and cautious when it comes to managing wealth.

Leo

The moon is in your sign today, Leo, encouraging you to focus on self love. An expansive, adventurous energy is in the air as the moon mingles with the sun in Aries. New opportunities may arise.

Virgo

Slow down and rest as the moon moves through Leo. It’s a powerful time to let go of the past as the moon connects with the sun in fire sign Aries. The moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which may find you focused on your to-do list, but it’s also important that you set firm boundaries around your availability.

Libra

The moon is in Leo today, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart, and it’s a lovely time to connect with others as the moon makes a harmonious connection with the sun in your opposite sign Aries.

Scorpio

The moon in Leo lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in public, and a productive energy is in the air as the moon connects with the sun in Aries. Creating a solid work-life balance is also a theme as the moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius.

Sagittarius

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, finding you in an adventurous mood! Romance and creativity flow as the moon mingles with the sun in Aries. But watch out for communication blocks or delays as the moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius.

Capricorn

The moon in Leo may find you focused on organizing your bills or discussing financial matters with a partner, and your financial goals (and how to budget for them) may be at the top of your mind as the moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius.

Aquarius

The moon is in your opposite sign Leo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. An easygoing energy flows as the moon mingles with the sun in Aries, boding especially well for communication. Boundaries can be set as the moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius.

Pisces

The moon in Leo may find you eager to edit your closet or reorganize your workspace. The mood is productive and cheerful as the moon mingles with the sun in Aries. Boundaries around your time and energy can be set as the moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius.