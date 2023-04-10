Daily Horoscope: April 11, 2023

Venus enters Gemini at 12:47 AM, inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere! People are in a very chatty, friendly mood. If you’re seeking to seduce someone, showing off your smarts or social connections could be a favorable approach. Venus connects with Pluto in Aquarius at 6:14 AM, and people are forming deep bonds.

The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 6:48 AM, stirring up an emotional, sentimental mood, but we’re more grounded as the moon enters Capricorn at 1:33 PM. The sun meets Jupiter in Aries at 6:07 PM, inspiring optimism, growth, and expansion, but we’re still aware of our boundaries—and making them known—as the moon connects with Saturn in Pisces at 8:08 PM.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for April!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Venus enters Gemini and connects with Pluto in Aquarius, which could find you making meaningful, perhaps life changing, social connections! A love letter may come your way. Flirtatious banter flows. Your focus is also on your career as the moon enters Capricorn. The sun meets Jupiter in your sign, Aries, which can find you experiencing a tremendous period of personal growth!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus enters Gemini and connects with Pluto in Aquarius, which can bode well for you financially, or find you achieving a fantastic career high! You could be making travel plans as the moon enters Capricorn. The sun meets Jupiter in Aries, and you’re connecting with your intuition in some deep and profound way.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Venus enters your sign, Gemini, and connects with Pluto in Aquarius, which can find you feeling especially attractive, and totally reborn when it comes to your outlook on life, love, and future possibilities. The moon enters Capricorn, finding you organizing your bills, and the sun meets Jupiter in Aries, bringing excitement to your social life.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Venus enters Gemini and connects with Pluto in Aquarius, which could find you experiencing a powerful emotional breakthrough. The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging connection. This can be an exciting time to connect with people, and a fantastic career achievement can be made as the sun meets Jupiter in Aries.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Venus enters Gemini and connects with Pluto in Aquarius, which could find you connecting with someone new, or reconnecting with someone special in a deep and profound way! The moon enters Capricorn, which may also find you reworking your schedule, and the sun meets Jupiter, perhaps putting you on a fantastic new journey.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your popularity can soar and a phenomenal achievement may be made as Venus enters Gemini and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart. People could be eager to invest in you as the sun meets Jupiter in Aries.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus enters fellow air sign Gemini and connects with Pluto in Aquarius, which may find you at an incredible turning point in your love life or artistic endeavors. The moon enters Capricorn, bringing your focus to your home and family life, and new relationships could form, or a fresh start may arrive in an established relationship as the sun meets Jupiter in Aries.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

An emotional transformation can take place as Venus enters Gemini and connects with your ruling planet Pluto in Aquarius. The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging communication, and good news may arrive at work as the sun meets Jupiter in Aries.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A powerful conversation can transform your relationships as Venus enters Gemini and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. The moon enters Capricorn, which could bring your focus to finances, too. Some over-the-top fun can be had as the sun meets Jupiter in Aries; new creative inspiration may be found.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A breakthrough could take place regarding money or your sense of security as Venus enters Gemini and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. The moon enters your sign, Capricorn, finding the world on your emotional wavelength. Happy news could arrive at home as the sun meets Jupiter in Aries.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Venus enters Gemini and connects with Pluto in your sign, Aquarius, finding you making a powerful connection with someone you love. A creative breakthrough may take place. The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging you to rest and relax. The sun meets Jupiter in Aries, which might bring good news!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

A powerful emotional breakthrough can take place as Venus enters Gemini and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Important shifts may arise in your personal life. Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Capricorn. The sun meets Jupiter in Aries, which bodes well for your finances.