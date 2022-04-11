Daily Horoscope: April 12, 2022

The moon in Leo opposes Mars in Aquarius at 6:16 AM, which might find people feeling impatient—but we’re in a more grounded mood as the moon enters earth sign Virgo at 10:07 AM. Expansive Jupiter and mystical Neptune meet in Pisces at 10:42 PM, inspiring one of the most creative days of the year! But it would be wise not to get carried away with any fantasies or paranoias. The sun in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 8:14 PM, helping us stay rooted and focused on our responsibilities We could be swept off our feet at this time, but fantasies and escapes are best balanced by having boundaries and respecting our limits.

All times ET.

Aries

Jupiter and Neptune meet in Pisces, which may find you exploring your spirituality in a deep and profound way. Carve out time to rest! The sun in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which could find you connecting with solid, reliable friends.

Taurus

You may be connecting with especially inspiring people today as Jupiter meets mystical Neptune in Pisces. An exciting social scene could be growing around you. The sun in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius, helping you make your dreams a reality!

Gemini

It may be an especially powerful time in your career, dear Gemini, as Jupiter meets Neptune in Pisces. You could be receiving an exciting reward, and feeling especially glamorous. The sun in Aries connects with Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius, finding you making solid plans for the future.

Cancer

Jupiter and Neptune meet in fellow water sign Pisces, which could find you embarking on an especially exciting adventure. You may be traveling or diving into a course of study that’s inspiring you in a deep and profound way. The sun in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can help you set firm boundaries at work and in your finances.

Leo

Jupiter and Neptune meet in Pisces today, which can find you tapping into some incredible resources. But it’s crucial to be clear about boundaries at this time. The sun in fellow fire sign Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius helps you, boding well for making pans and agreements with partners.

Virgo

Jupiter and Neptune meet in your opposite sign Pisces today, which can find you connecting with someone inspiring, or in the middle of a whirlwind romance! The sun in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius, helping you hammer out details and responsibilities.

Libra

Lucky Jupiter meets dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which may find you embarking on an inspiring creative project. It’s a powerful time to explore your spiritual practice. The sun in your opposite sign Aries connects with Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius, which can inspire a supportive atmosphere in your relationships.

Scorpio

Jupiter and Neptune meet in fellow water sign Pisces, making for an especially romantic atmosphere! You may be swept off your feet at this time. The sun in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can bring a supportive energy at home.

Sagittarius

Jupiter and Neptune meet in Pisces, which may find you in an especially nostalgic mood. The past might hold some extra glamour for you at this time, but it’s important to stay present and not over-romanticize what was. The sun in Aries mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, boding well for planning and agreements.

Capricorn

It’s a beautiful time to write poetry, share love songs, and talk about fantasies as Jupiter and Neptune meet in Pisces. The sun in Aries connects with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in Aquarius, which can inspire a grounded, supportive atmosphere.

Aquarius

Jupiter and Neptune meet in Pisces, bringing a whimsically abundant atmosphere. You may tap into fantastic resources! The sun in Aries connects with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign Aquarius, bringing a grounding energy that helps you make a solid plan.

Pisces

Your two ruling planets, Jupiter and Neptune, meet in your sign today, Pisces! A fantastic new start arrives. You could be exploring your wildest dreams. The sun in Aries mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring a grounding and productive atmosphere.