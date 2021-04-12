Daily Horoscope: April 13, 2021

The moon in earth sign Taurus meets unpredictable Uranus at 9:18 AM, bringing surprises, and we’re setting boundaries as the moon clashes with serious Saturn at 2:20 PM. The sun connects with action planet Mars at 7:09 PM, creating a proactive—and passionate—energy.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Taurus brings your attention to finances today, and it’s a busy day for communication as the sun connects with your ruling planet Mars.

Taurus

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus! Surprising feelings bubble to the surface as the moon meets Uranus. The sun connects with Mars, creating a productive atmosphere.

Gemini

The moon in Taurus encourages you to slow down and rest, but you’re eager to network and spend time with friends as the moon mingles with Mars.

Cancer

You’re focused on your social life today as the moon moves through Taurus, and you’re connecting with unexpected people as the moon meets Uranus.

Leo

The moon in Taurus finds you focused on your career today, and you’re setting boundaries in your partnerships as the moon clashes with Saturn. Mars connects with the sun, picking up the energy in your social life.

Virgo

The moon in fellow earth sign Taurus finds you in an adventurous mood today! Unexpected ideas are shared. You may have to say no to some plans or ideas as the moon clashes with Saturn.

Libra

The moon in Taurus encourages you to release the past today. The sun and Mars connect, creating an exciting, passionate atmosphere in your partnerships!

Scorpio

Your focus is on your partnerships today as the moon moves through your opposite sign Taurus. Unexpected connections are made as the moon meets Uranus. Productivity flows as the sun connects with your ruling planet Mars.

Sagittarius

The moon in Taurus meets Uranus, finding you adding some unexpected items to your to-do list. The sun connects with Mars, creating a passionate atmosphere in your relationships!

Capricorn

The moon in fellow earth sign Taurus inspires a sensual mood! Unexpected thrills arrive. The sun connects with Mars, inspiring a productive energy.

Aquarius

The moon in Taurus finds you focused on home and family today, and you’re setting important boundaries as the moon clashes with your ruling planet Saturn. The sun and Mars connect, creating a helpful, productive atmosphere.

Pisces

The moon in Taurus illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, and a eureka moment may arise as the moon meets Uranus. The sun connects with Mars, inspiring productivity.

