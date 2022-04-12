Daily Horoscope: April 13, 2022

We may feel very particular about what we want as the moon in Virgo opposes Venus in Pisces at 1:27 AM. The moon makes a harmonious connection with wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 11: 15 AM, inspiring us to try something totally new!

All times ET.

Aries

The moon is in Virgo today, which may inspire you to edit your wardrobe, organize your workspace, or rethink your schedule. You might be eager to switch up your routine and do something totally new as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus: Aries typically love spontaneity!

Taurus

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! A busy atmosphere flows in your social life as the moon opposes Venus in Pisces. You could be craving novelty as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus, which is currently in your sign, Taurus.

Gemini

Your focus may be on home and family today as the moon moves through Virgo. The moon mingles with electric Uranus in Taurus today, too, which can inspire a feeling of emotional liberation!

Cancer

The moon in Virgo lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and you may be connecting with unexpected, or even eccentric, people as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Leo

Your focus may be on finances today as the moon moves through Virgo, and a new perspective concerning money might arise as the moon opposes Venus in Pisces. You’re in the mood to experiment, especially in your career, as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Virgo

The moon is in your sign today, Virgo, finding the world on your emotional wavelength! The moon opposes Venus in your opposite sign Pisces, stirring up desire, and then mingles with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you exploring unexpected places or ideas.

Libra

The moon is in Virgo today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. The moon opposes your ruling planet Venus, which is currently in Pisces, encouraging you to let your needs be known!

Scorpio

The moon is in Virgo today, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart. A busy social energy flows as the moon opposes Venus in Pisces, and unexpected meetings might take place as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Sagittarius

The moon in diligent Virgo lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career today, Sagittarius. Reward or recognition may arrive! You might be eager to shake up your daily routine as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, which can inspire you to plan your next journey. The moon mingles with wildcard Uranus, also in an earth sign, Taurus, perhaps bringing unexpected novelties your way.

Aquarius

The moon in Virgo may find you and your partners having conversations about money or other shared resources today. The moon makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, inspiring changes at home.

Pisces

The moon is in your opposite sign Virgo, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! The moon opposes Venus, which is currently in your sign, Pisces, encouraging you to get clear on your wants and desires. Exciting conversations can take place as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.