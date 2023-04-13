Daily Horoscope: April 14, 2023

The planet of pleasure, Venus, now in Gemini, squares off with the planet of limits, Saturn, in Pisces at 12:38 PM, which can find us setting important boundaries. We may have to say no or issue a rejection. The mood is serious. Venus is all about feeling good, but Saturn’s focus is on working hard: Adjustments need to be made, and fun and games set aside for another time. The moon in Aquarius squares off with Mercury in Taurus at 3:16 PM, which can find us eager to get something off our chests, and the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 10:08 PM, bringing surprising emotions.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Clear communication may be your priority today as Venus in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces. You could be focused on clarifying boundaries and expectations. The moon in Aquarius squares off with Mercury and Uranus, both in Taurus, and you’re making important, but perhaps unexpected, choices about money.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus, now in Gemini, squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which can find you setting important boundaries in your social life. The moon in Aquarius squares off with Mercury and Uranus, both in your sign, Taurus, and you’re eager to try something radically different.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Venus in your sign, Gemini, squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you making an important decision about your career or your relationship with the public. The moon in Aquarius squares off with your ruling planet Mercury, now in Taurus, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You could be setting important limits concerning your availability as Venus in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces. The moon in Aquarius squares off with Mercury and Uranus, both in Taurus, which can find you making unexpected social connections.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Important discussions about future plans and finances take place as Venus in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces. The moon in Aquarius squares off with Mercury in Taurus, which can find you and a partner discussing topics like career or publicity.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You and a partner could be making important decisions about shared responsibilities and future plans as Venus in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces. The moon in Aquarius squares off with your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Taurus, encouraging you to talk about what’s truly valuable to you.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus, now in fellow air sign Gemini, squares off with Saturn in Pisces, perhaps finding you rearranging your schedule in some important way. You may be leaving a project, or setting boundaries around your availability.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Venus in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, encouraging you to raise your standards and set firm limits. The moon in Aquarius squares off with Mercury and Uranus, both in Taurus, which can inspire a surprising and emotional conversation.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Venus in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which can find you setting important boundaries at home and in your relationships. An unexpected but perhaps much needed change to your routine takes place as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Mercury and Uranus, both in Taurus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Venus in Gemini squares off with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which can find you having serious conversations. Boundaries may be set. Unexpected but exciting discussions about money take place as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Mercury and Uranus, both in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Venus in Gemini squares off with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which can find you making important decisions about anything from love to money. The mood isn’t cozy or affectionate, but it is productive and new standards could be set. The moon in your sign, Aquarius, squares off with Mercury and your other ruling planet, Uranus, both in Taurus, perhaps finding you saying something unexpected but necessary.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Venus in Gemini squares off with Saturn, which is now in your sign, finding you setting important boundaries at home. The moon in Aquarius squares off with Mercury and Uranus, both in Taurus, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice: What you discover about yourself as you meditate or journal may surprise you.