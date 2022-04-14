Daily Horoscope: April 15, 2022

Topics like partnership, balance, and justice are highlighted at this time as the moon moves through air sign Libra. People may feel especially eager to socialize and network! Teamwork could be important, too, and intellectual connections are boosted.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon moves through your opposite sign Libra today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. This is a lovely time to connect with people and learn more about their perspectives.

Taurus

The moon in Libra encourages you to get reorganized and tackle your to-do list—but don’t over-schedule yourself! As the moon moves through the sign of the scales, it’s all about balance, so balance your productivity with rest.

Gemini

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! It’s an exciting time to connect with crushes and lovers, and to express yourself creatively.

Cancer

The moon is in Libra today, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart, dear Cancer. It’s a lovely time to spruce up your space or entertain at home!

Leo

The moon is in Libra today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, finding you eager to express yourself, do research, and connect on an intellectual level. News may come your way.

Virgo

Your focus may be on money as the moon moves through Libra. Themes like security and comfort come to the fore, or perhaps you’re reorganizing your belongings.

Libra

The moon is in your sign today, Libra! Make time to focus on your emotional needs. Connect with your breath, meditate, and journal about or discuss your feelings.

Scorpio

Make time to slow down and rest today as the moon moves through Libra. Take extra space for yourself. Indulge in a little escape from your everyday routine!

Sagittarius

The moon is in friendly air sign Libra today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social life! It’s an exciting time to connect with friends, and on an emotional level, to reflect on your wishes for the future.

Capricorn

The moon in Libra lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career, and rewards or recognition may come your way! Teamwork or partnerships could be highlighted at this time, too.

Aquarius

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, finding you in a philosophical mood. You may be eager to plan your next vacation at this time. You’re ready for a change of scenery!

Pisces

The moon is in Libra today, which may find you focus on finances, especially themes like debts or money you share with other people. The moon in Libra asks for fair give-and-take, encouraging you to reflect on your values concerning sharing and partnerships.