Daily Horoscope: April 16, 2022

The moon in Libra makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius at 9:06 AM, bringing a supportive atmosphere. The full moon in Libra takes place at 2:55 PM, making it a powerful time for emotional release. A change may be taking place, and Libra calls for balance and to consider other people’s perspectives. The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 5:57 PM, perhaps stirring up deep emotions, but there’s no fear of complicated feelings as the moon enters intense water sign Scorpio at 8:23 PM. The moon connects with Mars in Pisces at 10:55 PM, inspiring courage and creativity.

All times ET.

Aries

Confrontations may arise, but so may happy compromises, thanks to today’s full moon in Libra. A powerful climax could take place in your partnerships. Money, especially themes like bills or debts, are on your mind as the moon enters Scorpio.

Taurus

Today’s full moon in Libra may find you wrapping up a project or kicking an old habit! A change in your routine could take place. The moon enters your opposite sign Scorpio, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart.

Gemini

Today’s full moon in Libra can bring an important turning point in your love life! Creative inspiration flows. It’s a powerful time for emotional release. The moon enters Scorpio, encouraging you to tackle your to-do list.

Cancer

A change at home or in your family may arrive with today’s full moon in Libra. You might get closure on the past, move, or energetically cleanse the atmosphere of your living space at this time! Romance and creativity flow as the moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio.

Leo

Today’s full moon in Libra lights up the communication sector of your chart: An important discussion may reach a climax, or crucial information could come your way. Your focus turns to your home and family life as the moon enters Scorpio.

Virgo

Themes like money and security may be highlighted for you today during the full moon in Libra. A climax concerning these themes might also take place. Communication kicks up as the moon enters Scorpio.

Libra

There’s a full moon in your sign today, Libra: A climax may be taking place in your relationships! It’s a powerful time for release. Money could be an important theme as the moon enters Scorpio.

Scorpio

Today’s full moon in Libra may stir up powerful emotions! It’s a potent opportunity for release and to sit with the emotions that you’ve been avoiding. Make time to rest and take a break from your everyday routine. Set boundaries around your time and energy. The moon enters your sign, Scorpio, encouraging you to focus on self love!

Sagittarius

Drama may bubble up in your social life, but a wish may also be coming true during today’s full moon in Libra. Take some time to yourself and rest as the moon enters Scorpio.

Capricorn

Achievement may be the main theme for you during this full moon in Libra! An important shift could be taking place in your career. Your focus turns to friendship and networking as the moon enters Scorpio.

Aquarius

Today’s full moon in fellow air sign Libra can bring a climax to a conversation that’s been brewing. The moon enters Scorpio, which might bring your focus to your career.

Pisces

Today’s full moon in Libra may find you settling a debt, wrapping up an issue regarding money, or simply letting go of the past! The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio, inspiring you to depart from your usual routine.