Daily Horoscope: April 16, 2023

The moon meets Saturn in Pisces at 1:58 AM, which can put some in a serious, focused moon, but a playful energy flows as the moon squares off with Venus in Gemini at 4:58 AM. The moon connects with Mars in Cancer at 1:49 PM, inspiring courage, and the moon connects with Mercury in Taurus at 7:24 PM, encouraging communication.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for April!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon meets Saturn in Pisces, which can find you setting important boundaries regarding your private time alone. The moon connects with your ruling planet Mars, now in Cancer, perhaps bringing an emotional breakthrough!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Pisces squares off with your ruling planet Venus, now in Gemini, inspiring an atmosphere of generosity. Building wealth and security for your future is on your mind. The moon connects with Mercury in your sign, Taurus, encouraging communication.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon squares off with Venus in your sign, Gemini, inspiring a fun, playful atmosphere. You might feel a touch lazy, so keep your plans flexible. The moon connects with your ruling planet Mercury, now in Taurus, encouraging you to connect with your intuition.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon meets Saturn in Pisces, which can find you setting a new goal or firming up plans regarding travel or education. The moon connects with Mars in your sign, Cancer, putting you in an fearless, adventurous mood!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

An emotional breakthrough can take place, and you may be letting go of the past in some profound way as the moon in Pisces connects with Mars in Cancer. The moon also aligns with Mercury in Taurus, stirring buzz about your talents.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon meets Saturn in Pisces, activating the relationship sector of your chart and making it a powerful time for you and your partners (in love, business, or otherwise) to discuss commitments. The moon connects with your ruling planet Mercury, now in Taurus, inspiring a productive atmosphere around communication.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Pisces squares off with your ruling planet Venus in Gemini, which could put you in a flirtatious mood! But if others aren’t feeling as playful, you might feel quite sensitive about it. Be tender with yourself! And don’t spend time on people who don’t appreciate you or your humor. The moon connects with Mars in Cancer, inspiring a productive energy at home.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon meets Saturn in Pisces, which can find you committing to a new creative project. Or you could be discussing logistics and expectations with a romantic partner. The moon connects with Mars in Cancer, inspiring a productive and proactive atmosphere.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon meets Saturn in Pisces, which can find you setting important boundaries in your personal life. The moon squares off with Venus in Gemini, inspiring a fun, playful mood… an exciting shift could take place in your love life!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon meets your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which may find you discussing an important plan or commitment. The moon connects with Mars in Cancer, inspiring a productive atmosphere for communication in your partnerships: A direct, emotionally in-tune conversation could take place.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon meets your ruling planet Saturn, now in Pisces, which can find you having an important discussion about wealth or security. The moon squares off with Venus in fellow air sign Gemini, stirring excitement between you and a crush or lover.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon meets Saturn in your sign, Pisces, which can find you taking on a new responsibility or setting boundaries. The moon connects with Mars in fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring an energetic atmosphere that’s perfect for connecting with a crush or simply having fun!