Daily Horoscope: April 17, 2021

Mars makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter at 1:14 AM, creating a passionate and optimistic atmosphere. The moon in Gemini connects with Mercury at 7:05 AM, encouraging communication, and we’re feeling generous as the moon connects with Jupiter at 7:53 AM. The moon meets Mars at 8:08 AM, boosting energy, and connects with the sun at 11:03 AM, inspiring confidence.

Mercury connects with Jupiter at 12:00 PM, bringing big, exciting conversations (watch out for exaggerations), and things are moving along smoothly as Mercury connects with Mars at 5:49 PM. The moon enters emotional water sign Cancer at 3:25 PM, and Mercury clashes with Pluto at 5:49 PM, finding us discussing deep issues. The moon connects with Venus at 11:49 PM, encouraging affection.

All times ET.

Aries

Your ruling planet Mars connects with Jupiter, bringing you a big boost in energy, especially for networking and socializing, and an easy energy flows around communication as Mercury connects with Jupiter and Mars. Mercury also clashes with Pluto, revealing important information.

Taurus

Expansive energy flows in your career as Mars and Jupiter connect, and communication is boosted as Mercury mingles with Jupiter and Mars. Intriguing information is shared as Mercury clashes with Pluto.

Gemini

Mars connects with Jupiter, inspiring an adventurous mood! It’s an exciting time to plan a trip, and to explore a topic you’re interested in studying. Your ruling planet Mercury connects with Jupiter and Mars, and clashes with Pluto, creating a busy atmosphere and revealing important information.

Cancer

Mars connects with Jupiter, inspiring a proactive energy, especially in your career. Mercury connects with Jupiter and Mars, making it an exciting day for networking. Mercury also clashes with Pluto, finding you having intense conversations with partners.

Leo

Busy energy flows in your relationships and big ideas are shared as Mars, Mercury, and Jupiter align. Mercury also clashes with Pluto, finding you having important conversations about plans.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury aligns with action planet Mars and lucky Jupiter, making it a proactive and busy day as you tie up loose ends. Mercury also clashes with Pluto, finding you having intense, emotional conversations about what’s important to you!

Libra

Mercury, Mars, and Jupiter align, creating a fun and energizing atmosphere, especially in your relationships—but intense conversations about your home and family, or the past, may also take place as Mercury clashes with Pluto. Be willing to let go of what was!

Scorpio

Your ruling planet Mars aligns with Mercury and Jupiter, creating a productive atmosphere that’s especially good for tackling your to-do list. Mercury also clashes with your other ruling planet Pluto, finding you having intense conversations.

Sagittarius

Mercury and Mars align with your ruling planet Jupiter, creating an upbeat, talkative atmosphere. An open-minded energy flows, but intense discussions about money also take place as Mercury clashes with Pluto.

Capricorn

Mercury, Mars, and Jupiter align, making it a busy day with exciting conversations about money—but intense discussions about power, control, and boundaries also arise as Mercury clashes with Pluto.

Aquarius

Mercury, Mars, and Jupiter align, creating a busy and proactive atmosphere. Intense conversations also take place as Mercury clashes with Pluto, finding you exploring issues like envy and control.

Pisces

Mercury and Mars align with your ruling planet Jupiter, creating an optimistic and abundant atmosphere! But intense conversations, especially regarding your social life and future plans, take place as Mercury clashes with Pluto.

