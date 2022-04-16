Daily Horoscope: April 17, 2022

The moon in Scorpio opposes Mercury in Taurus at 6:43 PM, which may find you in a talkative mood, and the moon connects with Venus in Pisces at 6:51 PM, inspiring an affectionate atmosphere. The moon opposes Uranus in Taurus at 7:28 PM, perhaps stirring up surprising emotions. Mercury and Venus connect at 9:09 PM, bringing a fun and flirtatious energy!

All times ET.

Aries

Logical Mercury in grounded earth sign Taurus mingles with sweet Venus in dreamy Pisces, helping you plan how to make your wishes come true! An easygoing atmosphere flows.

Taurus

Mercury, currently in your sign, Taurus, connects with your ruling planet Venus, which is currently in Pisces, inspiring a fun, friendly atmosphere, especially in your social life!

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Taurus, mingles with sweet Venus in Pisces, inspiring a friendly, open-minded atmosphere. Make time to connect with your intuition and to express yourself creatively.

Cancer

Chatty Mercury in chill Taurus connects with darling Venus in fellow water sign Pisces, inspiring a fun, easygoing atmosphere in your social life. It’s an exciting time to network and share ideas!

Leo

Logical Mercury in determined Taurus connects with creative Venus in dreamy Pisces, which may bode well for your career! People might be especially excited to learn more about who you are and what you do, dear Leo.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury is currently in fellow earth sign Taurus, and Mercury connects with sweet Venus in Pisces, which can inspire an easygoing, open-minded atmosphere, especially in your partnerships.

Libra

Communication planet Mercury is in Taurus, and it mingles with your ruling planet Venus in Pisces, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere. You may smooth over an awkward situation, dear Libra!

Scorpio

Chatty Mercury is in your opposite sign Taurus, encouraging communication, and the mood is cheerful as Mercury connects with sweet Venus in fellow water sign Pisces, making it a lovely time to connect with partners! The energy is playful and flirtatious.

Sagittarius

Messenger planet Mercury is in Taurus and today it mingles with sweet Venus in Pisces, inspiring optimism and an easygoing, friendly atmosphere, especially as you accomplish your everyday chores.

Capricorn

Messenger planet Mercury is in fellow earth sign Taurus, and it connects with lovely Venus in Pisces today, bringing a sweet, playful atmosphere. Delightful banter can take place!

Aquarius

Communication planet Mercury is in Taurus and it mingles with sweet Venus in Pisces, inspiring a supportive atmosphere, especially when it comes to discussing money, comfort, or security.

Pisces

Chatty Mercury is in Taurus and it connects with sweet Venus, which is in your sign, Pisces, bringing a fun, busy atmosphere to your social life! Good news may arrive, or the energy is simply open-minded.