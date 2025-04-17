Daily Horoscope: April 17, 2025

The waning gibbous Moon directly opposes Jupiter under Sagittarius and Gemini, forcing us to reconcile with the life, opportunities, and advancements we wanted and the ones we’ve received. The cosmos rarely, if ever, operates on our timeline, stargazer. Rather than wasting energy lamenting the reality that never was, start putting those efforts into acclimating to the environment where you currently find yourself. Give yourself space to grieve what never was. But don’t let that grief become an anchor, weighing you down and dragging you backward. Don’t underestimate the universe’s ability to give us exactly what we need before we even realize we needed it.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet slowly transitions into a tense square with Haumea retrograde while still maintaining the same alignment with the Sun. Unfortunately, this challenging relationship to instinctual Haumea won’t alleviate the indecisiveness and insecurities brought on by the square between the Sun and Mars. Hold tight while you weather this storm, Aries. It will pass quicker than you think.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The sextile between Uranus, flying under your sign, and a Saturn-Venus conjunction, flying in Pisces, continues. Saturn’s proximity to your ruling planet has been raising opportunities to practice perseverance and fortitude in the face of emotional or financial hardship. Uranus further bolsters your efforts, keeping you resilient amidst uncertainty. You’ve got this, Taurus. Don’t give up on yourself so quickly.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The trine between the Neptune-Mercury conjunction and Mars continues, creating a potent alignment that pushes you to move closer toward your goals and aspirations. Even the loftiest dreams can only be accomplished one small step at a time. With dreamy Neptune’s energy blending with communicative Mercury, the world is your oyster, Gemini. Don’t be afraid to get a little experimental.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to Jupiter under Sagittarius and Gemini. When what we want doesn’t line up with what we have, the cognitive dissonance can be a difficult pill to swallow. Rest assured, Cancer: digging in your heels and pushing back against the ever-steady hand of fate won’t fix this problem. Play the hand you’re dealt.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s direct opposition to Haumea retrograde strengthens as it moves closer to Taurus’ celestial domain. Be careful not to hold on to any one idea too tightly, Leo. The more adaptable you can be, the less these inevitable periods of ebb and flow will bother you. Your outside circumstances, good or bad, do not define you as a person.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Today’s opposition between the waning gibbous Moon and Jupiter serves as an interesting complement to the ongoing conjunction of Neptune and your ruling planet, Mercury. Even the best-laid plans of mice and men go awry. Try to loosen your grip on these external circumstances, Virgo. Indeed, chasing down these feelings of control and certainty is a surefire recipe for disappointment.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake retrograde and the waning gibbous Moon swing through a favorable sextile as the latter celestial body moves further into Sagittarius, creating a direct opposition to Jupiter in the process. The flirtatious relationship between Makemake retrograde and the waning gibbous Moon suggests a cosmic call to notice when a room’s energy shifts and have the courage to walk out in response.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The opposition of the Sun to Haumea retrograde, the latter of which is flying in your celestial domain, continues. Trusting your instincts is not always an attainable goal. In times of flux, like where you find yourself right now, it’s natural to experience a little more self-doubt than normal. It isn’t a sign of failure, Scorpio. It’s a sign that you’re learning.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet holds fast in its tense square with Ceres under Gemini and Pisces, creating friction between where your heart wants to go and where your body and spirit need to go. The stars urge you to focus on the latter. What’s the point of achieving your heart’s desires if you’re too burnt out to enjoy them, Sagittarius?

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The favorable sextile between Uranus and the conjunction of Venus and your ruling planet, Saturn, continues. The combination of love and money-centric Venus and disciplinarian Saturn opens you up to cosmic opportunities to test your patience and resilience. Well-being in love and money requires constant effort and maintenance. These are not one-and-done processes, Capricorn. These endeavors will change alongside you.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet’s ongoing placement in Taurus shakes your idea of what a healthy, pleasant home life should look like. Transformative Pluto under your celestial domain reinforces the idea that your most intimate environments are overdue for a change. Never underestimate your need to learn and evolve, Aquarius. Open yourself up to new ideas and realities.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The square between Ceres and Jupiter under your sign and Gemini continues to raise questions about how your self-nurture (or lack thereof) is starting to affect different areas of your life. Even self-care can turn sour when we allow it to swing toward one extreme or the other of self-sabotage. The stars urge you to find a better balance.

