Daily Horoscope: April 18, 2021

The moon in nurturing water sign Cancer connects with electric Uranus at 11:19 AM, inspiring exciting connections. Communication planet Mercury meets the sun at 9:50 PM, marking the beginning of an important new conversation.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon in Cancer finds you focused on home and family life today, Aries. A fresh perspective arrives as the sun meets Mercury in your sign!

Taurus

The moon in Cancer illuminates the communication sector of your chart, and you have some surprising things to share as it connects with Uranus. The sun meets Mercury, sharpening your intuition.

Gemini

The moon in Cancer finds you focused on finances today. Mercury meets the sun, creating a fantastic energy for sharing ideas or joining a group that’s doing work you’re excited about.

Cancer

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer! Make time to reflect on your emotions. Exciting connections may be made as the moon connects with Uranus. Mercury meets the sun, marking an important moment in your career or life in public.

Leo

Take it easy and rest as the moon moves through Cancer. It’s a fantastic day to brainstorm travel plans and education goals as Mercury meets the sun. A new journey is beginning.

Virgo

The moon in Cancer finds you focused on your social life today. Your ruling planet Mercury meets the sun, finding you tackling important issues concerning debts, taxes, and shared resources.

Libra

The moon in Cancer finds you focused on your career today. Exciting connections are also made as Mercury meets the sun. Important conversations concerning relationships may take place!

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, finding you in an adventurous mood! Mercury meets the sun, helping you get organized and tackle your to-do list.

Sagittarius

The moon in Cancer encourages you to examine your ties to the past. It’s a wonderful time to clear a debt. Mercury meets the sun, inspiring a creative atmosphere! A turning point may be taking place in your love life as well.

Capricorn

The moon is in your opposite sign Cancer today, bringing your focus to relationships. An important realization about home and family may take place as Mercury meets the sun.

Aquarius

The moon in Cancer encourages you to reflect on your daily routines and rituals. Mercury meets the sun, finding you having some important conversations and deep realizations!

Pisces

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer inspires creativity and romance! A flirtatious mood flows. Key realizations about money could be made as Mercury meets the sun.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.