Daily Horoscope: April 18, 2022

Mercury meets Uranus in Taurus at 12:51 AM, which might bring unexpected news. We’re craving excitement as Venus in Pisces connects with Uranus at 3:15 AM. An ego clash may take place as the sun in Aries squares off with power planet Pluto in Capricorn at 11:14 AM, but incredible changes can also arise if we’re open to change.

The moon in Scorpio squares off with Saturn in Aquarius at 11:31 AM, encouraging us to set boundaries, and creativity and adventure flow as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 11:31 AM and Jupiter in Pisces at 12:40 PM. The moon mingles with Pluto at 7:55 PM, inspiring us to tap into our inner power. An expansive energy arrives as the moon enters fire sign Sagittarius at 10:16 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Mercury in Taurus and Venus in Pisces align with Uranus in Taurus, which may bring unexpected gifts your way! But power struggles at work might arise as the sun is in your sign Aries, and it squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. The best way to work with this energy is to be responsible and act like the leader you want to see in the world. The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine.

Taurus

Mercury in Taurus and your ruling planet Venus—both currently in Pisces—align with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you connecting with exciting communities. The sun in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, and you’re perhaps challenged to release an old way of thinking about things. The moon enters Sagittarius, finding you focused on taking care of bills and other financial matters.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Taurus, and Venus in Pisces align with Uranus in Taurus, which may bring a brilliant insight—but tensions may arise in your social life as the sun in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius, illuminating the partnership sector of your chart and encouraging connection.

Cancer

Mercury in Taurus and Venus in Pisces align with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you connecting with unexpected people or sharing intriguing ideas. You and your partners might make an important change today as the sun in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn—just watch out for ego clashes. The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to tackle your to-do list.

Leo

You may find yourself in the spotlight unexpectedly as Mercury in Taurus and Venus in Pisces align with Uranus in Taurus…fortunately, a Leo is always prepared for the stage! The sun in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, encouraging you to try things in a new way, but this might be difficult if your ego stands in the way of change. The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Taurus, and Venus in Pisces align with Uranus in Taurus, which may bring some intriguing and unexpected information your way. Power struggles might arise at the sun in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Be clear about what you want, while still open to change. This can be a transformative period for those whose egos aren’t in the way. The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your focus to home and family.

Libra

Mercury in Taurus and your ruling planet Venus in Pisces align with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you making some surprising upgrades! The sun in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, and you may be setting important boundaries. The moon enters Sagittarius, perhaps bringing information or a conversation your way.

Scorpio

Chance meetings can take place as Mercury in Taurus and Venus in Pisces align with Uranus in Taurus. The sun in Aries squares off with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, which may find you making an important change to your routine. The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your focus to finances.

Sagittarius

Mercury in Taurus and Venus in Pisces align with Uranus in Taurus, which may inspire a change in your routine. Ego clashes might take place as the sun in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Important changes can also arise…if you’re able to let go of the past! The moon enters your sign, Sagittarius, encouraging you to focus on self love.

Capricorn

Mercury in Taurus and Venus in Pisces align with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring a playful atmosphere. You’re in the mood for novelty! But an intensity flows, too, as the sun in Aries squares off with power planet Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, perhaps finding you re-examining a power dynamic at home. The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Aquarius

Mercury in Taurus and Venus in Pisces align with your ruling planet Uranus, currently in Taurus, which may bring some unexpected gifts your way, or find you changing things up at home. The sun in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, and you might be having an intense, revealing conversation. Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Sagittarius.

Pisces

Mercury in Taurus and Venus in Pisces align with Uranus in Taurus, which may bring unexpected news or an a-ha moment. Leadership issues within your communities might flare up as the sun in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. You can choose a new way to invest in your future. The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your focus to your career.