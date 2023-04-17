Daily Horoscope: April 18, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Venus in Gemini at 11:47 AM, inspiring an affectionate, flirtatious energy! It’s a lovely time to connect. However, people may be impatient or short-tempered as the moon in Aries squares off with Mars in Cancer at 6:16 PM. Use this energy productively by hitting the gym or venting your frustrations to a journal. Decisive action can be taken at this time.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in your sign, Aries, connects with flirtatious Venus in Gemini, inspiring fun banter and an easygoing energy around communication. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Mars, now in Cancer, which can find you making an important decision about your home or family life.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Lovely gifts may be exchanged as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Gemini. The moon squares off with Mars in Cancer, pushing a conversation forward—but watch out for short tempers or jumping to conclusions.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Venus in your sign, Gemini, inspiring a fun atmosphere in your social life. A swift decision about money could be made as the moon squares off with Mars in Cancer. Think things through!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Venus in Gemini, which can bode well for your career! The moon squares off with Mars in your sign, Cancer, perhaps finding you making a powerful move. Your confidence is boosted—but your patience may be a little short at this time.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries connects with Venus in Gemini, which can inspire a fun, easygoing atmosphere in your social life. The moon squares off with Mars in Cancer, which might find you feeling rushed to make a decision… take your time, Leo!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Intriguing developments could talk place in your finances or your career as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Gemini. The moon squares off with Mars in Cancer, perhaps stirring up some drama in your social life!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with your ruling planet Venus in Gemini, inspiring an affectionate and easygoing energy in your relationships. However, stress at work may spur you to take action as the moon squares off with Mars in Cancer.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Intriguing developments take place in your intimate relationships as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Gemini. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Mars in Cancer, inspiring a passionate atmosphere! Just watch out for short tempers today.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries connects with Venus in Gemini, inspiring a fun, flirtatious energy in your relationships! The moon squares off with Mars in Cancer, too, which could find you making a decision about finances. Take your time!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Aries connects with Venus in Gemini, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere as you go about your day! You and a partner could make an important decision as the moon squares off with Mars in Cancer. Don’t rush things!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Venus in Gemini, inspiring a fun, playful atmosphere! You can feel especially productive and energetic as the moon squares off with Mars in Cancer.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Sweet gifts may be exchanged as the moon in Aries connects with Venus in Gemini. The moon squares off with Mars in fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring a passionate atmosphere! But some people may feel short-tempered today, too.