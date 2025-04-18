Daily Horoscope: April 18, 2025

The Sun is situated between two challenging alignments: a square with Mars and a direct opposition to Haumea retrograde. Either cosmic alignment would be difficult to navigate. But the both of them together sends a strong signal of decreased motivation, indecisiveness, and self-doubt ahead. Keep your mind open to the possibility that you don’t need to have all the answers in order to be safe and secure. Leave some room for doubt, and trust the universe’s ability to calibrate itself back to equilibrium. Forging ahead on faith alone takes practice, stargazer. Don’t beat yourself up if you don’t get it right the first (or second or third) time.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars maintains its tense square with the Sun and Haumea retrograde, creating greater friction between your instincts and actions. Sometimes, all you can do in these transitional periods is let go, ride the wave, and focus on absorbing all the information you can in the meantime. You can’t change the tide, Aries. But you can learn to swim in it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The conjunction of your ruling planet, Venus, and Saturn forms a square with the waning gibbous Moon in Sagittarius. As Venus and Saturn’s combined energies raise opportunities to test our patience and resilience, the waning gibbous Moon offers a gentle reminder that not all pursuits are worthy of these efforts. You have to consider your decisions’ long-term effects on your well-being.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Neptune’s harmonious trine with Mars continues to push you closer toward your goals. The Sun’s direct opposition to Haumea retrograde will add some mud to the water, so to speak. You might find your intuition delivering mixed signals. Prepare to acclimate yourself to the grey space between black-and-white schools of thought. Look for the hidden nuance behind the obvious.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon forms a challenging square with the conjunction of Saturn and Venus in Pisces. This lunar phase’s frictional relationship to Saturn and Venus’ celestial combination indicates an inability or unwillingness to accept defeat and, in turn, the wisdom a loss or failure stands to teach you. It’s a loss either way, Cancer. You might as well accept the lesson.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body maintains its arduous square with Mars, a tense cosmic alignment that serves as a metaphorical brake pedal. Remember, Leo: the universe operates in a constant state of ebb and flow. So do you. Observe this change in speed, and take the downtime to reflect on your progress thus far. The stars urge you not to rush.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Neptune’s conjunction on the cusp of Pisces and Aries continues to blend the line between imagination and reality. While this can certainly lend itself to creative brainstorming, it can also escalate into paranoia if you’re not careful. Take great care to react only to what’s actually going on in front of you, not an assumption, convincing or not.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The conjunction of Saturn and your ruling planet, Venus, forms a brief but potent square with the waning gibbous Moon in Sagittarius. As the former alignment continues to present opportunities to evolve romantically, financially, or both, the waning gibbous Moon reminds you that doing so will require some level of sacrifice. You can’t haul your entire past into the future, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto and Mercury ease into a favorable sextile under Aquarius and Aries, increasing mental clarity amid internal transformation and growth. Things are looking up for you, Scorpio. While you certainly deserve to enjoy the fruits of your labor, make sure you don’t forget how you got here in the first place. Pay attention to what this process is teaching you.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

As the direct opposition of your ruling planet, Jupiter, to the waning gibbous Moon fades, emotional tension will begin to wane. Grudges and assumptions are some of the easiest and most tempting burdens to pile on our shoulders. The stars urge you to resist that feeling. Spite is a second’s worth of satisfaction for potential years of regret. Proceed carefully, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn and Venus maintain their potent conjunction under Pisces, inviting you to practice your boundary enforcement skills in matters of the heart and wallet. You only have so many of these resources to give, Capricorn. As tempting as it might be to overexert yourself in the name of being helpful, the stars urge you to try a more discretionary, cautious approach.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The sextile between your ruling planet, Uranus, and the conjunction of Venus and Saturn continues. As someone who prides themselves on being one of the most eccentric people in any given room, it can be difficult to admit when you’ve come across your line in the sand. Having boundaries and fears is nothing to be ashamed of, Aquarius. Both are natural.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Mercury and Neptune’s conjunction holds firm on the cusp of your celestial domain and Aries. This alignment also maintains its harmonious trine with Mars, creating an atmosphere conducive to chasing down dreams and accomplishing your goals, big and small. Any endeavor is met one small step at a time, Pisces. Even if you’re making tiny steps, you’re still moving forward.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.