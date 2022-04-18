Daily Horoscope: April 19, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Mars in Pisces at 3:30 AM, which may find people feeling impatient or scattered. Slow down and rethink your strategy. Taurus season begins at 10:24 PM, bringing a grounding atmosphere! The sun in sensual earth sign Taurus promotes a peaceful but determined energy. It’s a lovely time to exchange gifts, the sort that come wrapped in a bow, and to share your talents!

All times ET.

Aries

Taurus season begins, finding the sun lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your money, belongings, and sense of security. You may be inspired to raise your rates, or find yourself acquiring or selling something valuable.

Taurus

Happy solar return, dear Taurus: The sun enters your sign today! Your confidence or energy levels get a boost. The sun in your sign encourages you to celebrate life and to be proud of all you have accomplished.

Gemini

The sun enters Taurus today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Catch up on quality time alone. Escape from your everyday routine, perhaps by enjoying a secret getaway someplace secluded and serene.

Cancer

A warm, friendly atmosphere flows as the sun enters Taurus and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and wishes! It’s an exciting time to network.

Leo

Your astrological ruler, the sun, changes signs today, so you may feel a change in the atmosphere! The sun enters Taurus, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career, reputation, and legacy, making it an exciting time to connect with the public. Some applause or recognition could come your way!

Virgo

The sun enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, activating the sector of your chart that rules adventure, learning, and new opportunities. It’s an exciting time to plan your next journey!

Libra

The sun enters Taurus today, which may bring your focus to debts, bills, or financial matters that involve your partners: These issues can be frustrating, but Taurus season inspires the determination and patience to deal with whatever comes up.

Scorpio

The sun enters your opposite sign Taurus today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and making it an exciting time to meet new people and connect with your established partners on a deeper level.

Sagittarius

The sun enters earth sign Taurus today, which may find you reorganizing your workspace or rethinking your schedule. You might feel inspired to try out a new wellness routine, or starting a new project or gig at work!

Capricorn

The sun enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! An opportunity for celebration may arise…

Aquarius

The sun enters Taurus, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. It’s a lovely time to energetically cleanse your space. You may find yourself in a nostalgic mood, reconnecting with your past.

Pisces

The sun enters Taurus today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, which may find you sharing news, receiving a message, or doing important research.