Daily Horoscope: April 2, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with Mercury in Aries at 2:03 AM, encouraging communication, and we’re feeling especially thoughtful and introspective as the moon enters Virgo at 6:57 AM. The moon opposes Saturn in Pisces at 12:44 PM, encouraging us to explore our limits and to set boundaries. A boost of confidence and productivity arrives as the moon connects with Mars in Cancer at 3:08 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters Virgo and connects with your ruling planet Mars, now in Cancer, inspiring a hugely productive atmosphere! You could be crossing off items from your to-do list with great swiftness.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Exciting discussions take place as the moon mingles with action planet Mars in Cancer.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters Virgo today, bringing your focus to your home and family life. The moon opposes Saturn in Pisces, which could find you making important decisions about your work-life balance.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters Virgo, encouraging thoughtful communication. The moon also mingles with Mars in your zodiac sign, Cancer, boosting your confidence! An exciting discussion may take place.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your focus turns to finances and themes like comfort and security as the moon enters Virgo. You could be setting important boundaries regarding these issues as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo, encouraging you to focus on self care! The moon also opposes Saturn in Pisces, which could find you and your partners having important discussions about plans and expectations.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Virgo today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Brilliant ideas regarding your career may enter your mind as you sleep, journal, or meditate as the moon connects with Mars in Cancer.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Virgo today, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart and encouraging connection. The moon also connects with your ruling planet Mars, currently in fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring an adventurous atmosphere! You may be exploring new opportunities.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your focus turns to your career today as the moon enters Virgo, and you could be making important decisions about your home and family life and how to balance your responsibilities as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, which could find you making travel plans or focused on school. An open, expansive energy flows, but you may also be setting limits! The moon opposes your ruling planet Saturn, now in Pisces, perhaps finding you setting important boundaries around your availability.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Virgo today, which could find you organizing your bills, debts, or taxes. Your mood may be quite serious as the moon opposes your ruling planet Saturn, now in Pisces. You might be making important decisions about your budget.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Virgo today, illuminating the partnership sector of your chart and making it an exciting time for connection, especially as the moon connects with Mars in Cancer, bringing a passionate atmosphere!