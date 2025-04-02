Daily Horoscope: April 2, 2025

Pluto and the waxing crescent Moon form a harmonious trine under Aquarius and Gemini, ushering in significant personal transformations, particularly those that have to do with creative endeavors. With the Sun in Aries, the cosmos ushers in a fiery atmosphere that encourages you to pursue your passions and assert your feelings. In an artistic setting, this kind of motivation can help open doors you didn’t realize could hold feasible paths forward. The stars urge you to chase your dreams more courageously under this energizing alignment. If the logistics of daily life weren’t in the way, what would be your next steps, stargazer?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars forms a challenging square with the Sun under Cancer and your celestial domain. This tense alignment suggests a greater need to revisit how you assert your innermost needs and wishes. Your ruling planet’s placement in Cancer increases emotional fortitude, pushing you toward a more empathetic approach to your most forward-facing conflicts. You can honor your wishes without burning bridges.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your retrograde ruling planet continues its conjunction with Mercury retrograde on the cusp of Pisces and Aries, increasing the likelihood of miscommunication and misinterpretation in romantic relationships. While it might be tempting to latch onto the first idea that comes to mind, the stars urge you to slow down and consider more options before settling on any one idea, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The waxing crescent Moon forms a harmonious trine with Pluto under your celestial domain and Aquarius. Two air-ruled signs, this cosmic forecast increases the need for mental flexibility and creativity. This particular lunar phase encourages planning and preparation. Great change is on the horizon, as represented by transformative Pluto’s place in this cosmic mix, ushering you toward an uncomfortable but worthwhile metamorphosis.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a fortuitous trine with Pluto under Gemini and Aquarius today. This harmonious alignment between the waxing crescent Moon and transformative Pluto provides a clearer foresight to outline how you can best get from point A to point B. Let the cosmos naturally guide you, Cancer. Things are more likely to work out than they might seem.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a favorable sextile with transformative Pluto. This cosmic alignment deepens your connection with your subconscious self. These innermost thoughts will be pushing their way to the forefront of your mind today. Make sure you keep an open mind so that you might accept them in their full form. Don’t let your pride get the best of you.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde continues its conjunction with Venus retrograde on the cusp of Pisces and Aries, meaning that the emotional turmoil you’ve been experiencing isn’t quite over yet. As disheartening as this struggle might feel, remember that none of this will be a loss. Good or bad outcome, you’re still gaining invaluable information from this wisdom, Virgo. Use it to your advantage.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde continue their conjunction on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. Meanwhile, Makemake retrograde and the Sun maintain their direct opposition under your sign and Aries. This ongoing cosmic alignment is forcing you to look at problems within your most intimate relationships. While this might be uncomfortable, the effort will certainly be worth the reward, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea retrograde’s placement under your sign offers an interesting perspective to the ongoing trine between your ruling planet, Pluto, and the waxing crescent Moon under Aquarius and Gemini. The latter fortuitous alignment encourages greater planning and foresight, but Haumea retrograde’s square with Pluto suggests listening to your instincts might be more difficult than you anticipated. Is the challenge worth the result?

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, maintains its tense square with Ceres under Gemini and Pisces. With an air and water sign dominating your celestial forecast, things are bound to feel a bit more emotional and cerebral than you’re used to, Sagittarius. Be prepared to try new ways to communicate and express yourself with others. None of us are immune to improvement—not even you.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn maintains its trine with Mars, providing greater motivation and passion in areas of life that require discipline and responsibility. Challenges might be ahead, but the stars seem to be lining in your favor, Capricorn. Have faith in yourself to tackle these problems as they come. You can’t stop them from happening. Sometimes, dealing with them in real-time is enough.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus continues to hold two favorable sextiles with Mars in Cancer and Saturn in Pisces, promoting creativity and innovation in matters of asserting your wants and wishes. You might not be able to find the answers you’re looking for within the confines of your comfort zone. The stars push you toward new life paths, Aquarius. Engage your curious spirit.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The waxing crescent Moon forms a brief but potent sextile with your ruling planet, Neptune, in Gemini and Aries, respectively. With an air and fire sign dominating your celestial alignment, you’re liable to (literally) feel a bit out of your element. Allow yourself to experience new things without having to come up with a definition for them right away, Pisces.

Pisces monthly horoscope

