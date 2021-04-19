Daily Horoscope: April 20, 2021

The moon enters courageous and creative fire sign Leo at 2:11 AM then clashes with the sun at 2:59 AM, asking us to confront stubborn behavior and make a change. The moon clashes with messenger Mercury at 6:08 AM, kicking up communication. The moon clashes with sweet Venus at 4:21 PM, finding us eager for pleasure, and surprises come as the moon clashes with Uranus at 9:11 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—juicy! The energy is passionate, and you’re feeling a deep drive to go after what you want. You don’t want to settle for less!

Taurus

The moon enters fire sign Leo, bringing a warm energy to your home and family life. As the moon squares off with your ruling planet Venus, you’re realizing your tastes and desires have changed, and it’s time rethink your approach.

Gemini

The moon enters fire sign Leo, illuminating the communication sector of your chart! Exciting ideas are shared. Your intuition is sharp today. A dynamic energy flows.

Cancer

Your focus is on finances today as the moon enters Leo! Shifts in your social life also take place: Unexpected drama may flare up, but opportunities to try something new and exciting could take place, too.

Leo

The moon enters your sign today, Leo! It’s a fantastic time to focus on your emotional needs. You’re realizing some changes concerning your career or life in public need to take place.

Virgo

The moon enters fire sign Leo today, illuminating a very private sector of your chart. You’re in a philosophical mood—but also a sleepy one! Make time to rest. Many exciting ideas are in the air, so take it slow as you explore each one.

Libra

The moon enters Leo, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart. Intense themes come up today, which may complicate some of your more casual relationships, but a eureka moment could also arrive!

Scorpio

The moon enters spotlight-loving Leo today, activating the sector of your chart that rules reward and recognition. Exciting shifts take place in your love life and unexpected emotions are explored as the moon clashes with wildcard Uranus.

Sagittarius

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, finding you in an adventurous mood! Your plans and schedule are being rearranged, especially as the moon clashes with the planet of surprise, wildcard Uranus.

Capricorn

The moon enters fire sign Leo today, inspiring a passionate energy. You’re diving into deeper levels of intimacy with your lovers, as well as exploring exciting possibilities with your creative collaborators.

Aquarius

The moon enters your opposite sign Leo today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. The moon clashes with your ruling planet Uranus, finding you focused on changes at home.

Pisces

You’re busy getting your to-do list organized as the moon enters Leo. It’s a fantastic day to transform your daily routines. Exciting conversations take place—some unexpected news may come, too.

