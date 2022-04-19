Daily Horoscope: April 20, 2022

This is the first full 24-hour day of Taurus season! The moon in fire sign Sagittarius clashes with Venus, the planet of desires, at 12:32 AM, encouraging us to fight for what we want and follow our hearts. The moon gently harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of boundaries, at 3:18 AM, making it easy to say “no” with grace. The moon clashes with Neptune, the planet of beliefs, at 2:19 PM, encouraging us to get lost in our imagination—but don’t go chasing waterfalls. The moon also clashes with Jupiter, the planet of spirituality, at 4:55 PM, which generates exciting philosophical questions. The moon enters future-minded earth sign Capricorn at 11:52 PM, helping us set goals and intentions for the coming days.

Aries

You’re excited to test the limits with the moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius. Your instincts are strong! You’re imagining how things can work out in the long-term as the moon connects with serious Saturn—you might need to phone a friend for this endeavor! You’re preparing to share your feelings and situation with the public as the moon enters your chart’s fame sector later this evening.

Taurus

You’re figuring out how to settle the score and pay people back as the moon moves through a financial sector of your chart. The moon clashes with your planetary ruler, Venus, encouraging you to take a risk when it comes to investing in your dreams. You are finding a way to gracefully proceed with caution, however, as the moon connects with serious Saturn, reminding you of public consequences.

Gemini

Relationships are a source of excitement and invigoration as the moon moves through your chart’s partnerships sector. The moon clashes with Venus, the planet of harmony, and something happens to create more peacefulness in your relationships. The moon also clashes with Jupiter and Neptune, pushing you and your partners to make changes and take action for things that you can believe in.

Cancer

You’re getting a lot of work done, despite any brain fog, as the moon moves through your chart’s house of rituals and commitments to others. It’s a productive time, but it requires a lot of confrontation. The moon clashes with Venus, Neptune, and Jupiter, and you’re making changes based on things that you can really get behind. You can always find grounding by remembering that you are someone that others rely on.

Leo

You’re fired up, excited to shine as bright and as far as the eye can see as the moon moves through fellow fire sign Sagittarius. You have a playful edge. There are a lot of invisible things that you have hope and confidence in. The moon gently connects with serious Saturn and you’re finding harmonious ways to make the good times last forever.

Virgo

Take time to rest and hide away as the moon moves through a private, domestic sector of your chart, connecting you to your power place. Powerful magic is done in private. The moon clashes with Venus, Jupiter, and Neptune, and you are striving toward harmony in your relationships. You’re making changes to move beyond what you even thought was possible! Faith in others shows you all that’s out there—it’s more than you can even imagine, but you still try to imagine it anyway.

Libra

There are so many emails to send, and people to connect with, as the moon moves through a busy and chatty sector of your chart! The moon clashes with your planetary ruler, Venus, encouraging you to go after your desires with focus and intent. Look out for distractions and set timers, or ask for an accountability buddy, to help keep yourself focused as the moon clashes with dreamy Neptune and connects with taskmaster Saturn.

Scorpio

Take some practical inventory as the moon moves through your chart’s house of personal resources—groceries, ledgers, your spare keys. You’re eager to invest in the things that make you happy as the moon clashes with sweet Venus and fun-loving Jupiter. You’re ready to take the jump to make your dreams happen. It just takes investment, either money or time. You already came this far, so why not take another step deeper? We know you want to, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

You’re more sensitive, emotionally, and in touch with your own body as the moon moves through your sign. Do things that feel right, physically! Your intuition and instincts can be felt in your skin. The moon clashes with love planet Venus, inspiring you to make changes around the home. It also clashes with your planetary ruler Jupiter, giving you a massive, distant target to chase after. If you can dream it, you can go get it!

Capricorn

You’re emboldened to spend some time alone as the moon moves through a very spiritual, solitary sector of your chart. There’s a lot of ego to untangle right now. There are many big, philosophical, and even spiritual questions for you to confront as the moon clashes with Jupiter and Neptune, the two planets of beliefs. You’ll do anything to achieve peace of mind, you just have to make it happen! There are lots of corners to be turned, but you’re moving in silence.

Aquarius

There are plenty of friends to connect with as the moon moves through your chart’s house of community and friendship. This is also a good time to take stock of your goals and checklists. You’re judging the value of your wishes and making changes to them based on what feels the best as the moon clashes with the two most positive planets of the zodiac, Venus and Jupiter. You’re seeing what you are willing to make time for, and what’s worth your dedication.

Pisces

You’re in a place that is extra visible as the moon moves through your chart’s house of career and public reputation. You’re getting some attention now. You might be inspired to try something different with your look as the moon clashes with Venus. The moon also clashes with your planetary rulers Neptune and Jupiter, calling you to show up and sparkle. There is a lot of mental resilience to tap into as the moon connects with Saturn, the planet of boundaries.