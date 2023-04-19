Daily Horoscope: April 20, 2023

The solar eclipse in Aries takes place at 12:13 AM, inspiring a powerful shift in our lives! Aries is the first sign on the zodiac wheel, and it symbolizes fresh starts. Solar eclipses also herald new beginnings—this makes this a time of change and renewal!

The moon enters Taurus at 12:30 AM and squares off with Pluto in Aquarius at 1:04 AM, which might find us feeling stubborn and perhaps getting into some power struggles! The best way to work with this energy is to be flexible and let go of the past.

Taurus season begins at 4:14 AM, inspiring a sensual, grounded, and peaceful atmosphere. The moon connects with Saturn in Pisces at 8:30 AM, encouraging us to set boundaries, which could come in handy as the sun squares off with Pluto in Aquarius at 12:27 PM and egos clash! Again, keep an open mind and don’t cling to old ways of doing things.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

There’s a solar eclipse in your sign today, Aries, which can find you taking a radical new approach to life. The way you interact with the world may have undergone a great shift! Your focus turns to money as the moon and sun enter Taurus. The sun squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, which could find you navigating power struggles in your social life.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You could be connecting with your intuition in an especially powerful way during today’s solar eclipse in Aries. The moon enters your sign, Taurus, and so does the sun, revitalizing you with energy and confidence! The sun squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, finding you making an important decision about your career or what to do with the influence you wield.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Drastic changes could take place in your social life during today’s solar eclipse in Aries. You might leave some friend groups, and enter new, exciting circles. The moon and sun enter Taurus, also encouraging you to slow down and rest. The sun squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, finding you having a philosophical breakthrough.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

An important new cycle begins in your career thanks to today’s solar eclipse in Aries. A shift in your social circle could occur as the moon and sun enter Taurus. A debt may be paid as the sun squares off with Pluto in Aquarius. This is a powerful time to release the past.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

An important breakthrough could take place during today’s solar eclipse in Aries. An important journey may begin. Your focus is also on your career as the moon and sun enter Taurus, and important issues are addressed in your relationships as the sun squares off with Pluto in Aquarius.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Today’s solar eclipse in Aries could find you letting go of the past in some remarkable way. A debt may be paid. The moon enters Taurus, and so does the sun, bringing new adventures and opportunities your way! You may be eager to escape your usual routine as the sun squares off with Pluto in Aquarius.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Radical shifts take place in your relationships during today’s solar eclipse in Aries. This can be a powerful time to meet people or connect with a partner. The moon and sun enter Taurus, encouraging you to release the past. The sun squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, inspiring a deeply passionate atmosphere.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You may be taking a radical new approach to your daily routine and habits thanks to today’s solar eclipse in Aries. You might be taking on an important new project or you might be dumping an old habit. Your focus turns to relationships as the moon and sun enter Taurus, and important shifts take place in your personal life as the sun squares off with Pluto in Aquarius.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Today’s solar eclipse in fellow fire sign Aries can find you connecting with a crush or an established lover in an exciting way, making brilliant art, or breaking out of a rut! The moon and sun enter Taurus, too, encouraging you to tackle your to-do list. The sun squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, and you’re having a deep, important discussion.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Today’s solar eclipse in Aries heralds a new beginning at home and with family, plus, the moon and sun enter Taurus, inspiring an atmosphere of love, creativity, and joy! The sun squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, which may find you having an important discussion about money.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

An important new discussion can begin during today’s solar eclipse in Aries. The moon enters Taurus, and so does the sun, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart; important shifts take place in your personal life as the sun squares off with Pluto in Aquarius.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Today’s solar eclipse in Aries can find you building wealth or security in your life in an exciting new way. You could be developing a new philosophy about budgeting or your belongings. The moon and sun enter Taurus, encouraging communication, and the sun squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, finding you connecting with your intuition in a deep and meaningful way.