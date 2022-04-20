Daily Horoscope: April 21, 2022

The moon in earth sign Capricorn encourages us to power through the day. Things are resolving with little resistance as the moon harmonizes with the sun at 1:42 AM—everything seems right! At 7:52 AM the moon connects with action planet Mars, putting us in touch with the people who can get things done. Reach out.

All times ET.



Aries

The moon illuminates your chart’s house of career and public reputation, connecting you to your responsibilities and image. Consider your feelings about authority, your own authority especially, as the moon connects with your planetary ruler Mars. You’re diving deep into your own mind and seeing your true motivation.

Taurus

The moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn helps you to consider the things that are really important. Ground yourself in your beliefs, and everything else will follow! There’s a sense of inner peace and resolution as the moon harmonizes with the sun, a spiritual moment. The moon connects with Mars, cluing you into the people you can contact to make it happen.

Gemini

You’re reminded of other people’s boundaries and limits as the moon moves through your chart’s house of shared resources. You’re seeing the material end game, and finding some sense of comfort in knowing where things do—or don’t—end. The moon connects with action planet Mars and money is a strong motivator. Public collaborations run smoothly.

Cancer

You’re sensitive to the other people in your life as the moon moves through your chart’s house of relationships. There is nothing stopping you and your partners from reaching your goals. You have reliable relationships that help you feel like you’re exactly in the right place as the moon harmonizes with the sun. You’re inspired by others and it shows you new possibilities and dreams.

Leo

You are on fire today, dear Leo! The moon moves through your chart’s house of routines and tasks. You can see payoff for your dedication as the moon harmonizes with the sun. You might be feeling like you’ve done enough. A collaborator might have the materials you need in order to get the job done. Reach out to them and ask for some guidance as the moon connects with action planet Mars.

Virgo

You’re able to tap into something that feels comfortable and gratifying as the moon transits your chart’s house of pleasures. Relationships seem to be just where they need to be—there’s an acceptance and resolution as the moon harmonizes with the sun. You can easily communicate your philosophies and desires in your friendships and romantic relationships. Creative inspiration is flowing. You can put yourself in the right position to be pursued as the moon connects with Mars.

Libra

You’re taking some time to recharge as the moon moves through your chart’s domestic sector, where it’s hidden away from anyone else but you and those you allow into your home. The moon connects with action planet Mars, giving you a strong sense of motivation to accomplish all of your daily tasks and rituals. Consider how you want to break up your chores and housework into manageable pieces. Maybe you can enlist in some help, too.

Scorpio

You have a lot to think about as the moon moves through your chart’s house of contracts and commutes. It’s a busy time, but you’re finding a resolution that feels right for you and everyone involved. Common understanding is reached and you can rise above any interpersonal challenges as the moon harmonizes with the sun and gently connects with your planetary ruler, Mars. There are still passions, but they’re being creatively channeled.

Sagittarius

There’s a feeling that everything will work out when it comes to your income, job, and living situation as the moon harmonizes with the sun, encouraging acceptance. Connecting with family members or the people you live with can give you a feeling of support in anything you want to do, as the moon connects with Mars. By giving a plant more attention, it will bear more fruit, but make sure it’s fruit that you actually want to eat or share. Otherwise it’s just weird fruit.

Capricorn

The moon is in your sign today, Capricorn, encouraging you to see how you feel in your body. Locating emotions in the body is a good way to move through them, embodying and moving through them. Movement is encouraged as the moon connects with action planet Mars, helping you process your ideas in a way that is complete and resolute. The moon’s harmony with Mars helps you feel like life’s pleasures are easily within reach. You embody your own romantic ideas!

Aquarius

You’re more mysterious, currently, as the moon moves through a secretive sector of your chart, cluing you into things that are normally completely off the radar! The moon harmonizes with the sun and you’re comfortable ducking away and spending time recharging. Taurus season is a great time for you to rest. The moon connects with action planet Mars and you’re finding a way to invest your time and money wisely. Maybe spending more time at home is something that pays off!

Pisces

Consider the to-do list. Now consider your true desires. Who do you need to contact in order to pursue these goals? The moon in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams meets with action planet Mars, currently in your sign, which can put you in an advantageous place. From here you can make connections with people who can find the right vessel for your passions. Communication runs smoothly. You’re working toward setting everything up so you can get into your flow.