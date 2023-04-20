Daily Horoscope: April 21, 2023

The moon in Taurus mingles with Mars in Cancer at 12:37 AM, inspiring productivity and courage! The moon meets Mercury in Taurus at 4:05 AM before Mercury begins its retrograde at 4:35 AM: The moon joining Mercury asks us to verbalize our feelings, get them down on paper in a private journal, or vent to a friend. Mercury retrograde in Taurus invites us to slow down and rest. We may feel forgetful or misplace things, though we might also rediscover things that were previously lost or overlooked. The moon meets Uranus in Taurus at 8:09 AM, encouraging experimentation, and creativity flows as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 11:41 PM.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for April!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Communication planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Taurus today, activating the sector of your chart that rules luxury, comfort, and wealth. You may be revisiting discussions about these themes or reworking your budget. Don’t rush decisions, and try to be patient if conversations move more slowly than expected.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mercury retrograde begins in your sign today, Taurus! This can find you rethinking some of the plans and ideas you’ve brewed up over the last few weeks. Slow down and rest; don’t charge ahead.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde today in Taurus, which can find you feeling introspective and perhaps moving at a slower pace. A recurring dream may capture your attention.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mercury begins its retrograde in Taurus today, which could find you running into old friends. You may feel called to revisit an old hobby or interest, too. Watch out for miscommunications or delays.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Communication planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Taurus today, activating the sector of your chart that rules fame and fortune. You may be revisiting discussions about your career or your relationship with your fans.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde in fellow earth sign Taurus today, which could find you reworking travel plans, redoing school work, or revisiting a conversation that previously had to be put aside.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Messenger planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Taurus, which may find you and your partners revisiting discussions concerning money. IOUs may be cashed and debts settled. Watch out for miscommunications and stay patient if things are moving slower than you’d like.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Communication planet Mercury begins its retrograde in your opposite sign Taurus today, activating the relationship sector of your chart: You may be running into people from your past and revisiting discussions with your partners.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Mercury begins its retrograde in Taurus today, which could find your schedule turned upside down! Projects and plans may be delayed, confused, or rescheduled. Double check your work before handing it in.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury begins its retrograde in fellow earth sign Taurus today, which can find you connecting with an old crush or reigniting the flame in a partnership. You may be revisiting a creative project you’d to put on the back burner, too. Enjoy! But do be mindful of miscommunications or delays.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Communication planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Taurus today, which can find you connecting with the past. You may revisit a place from your childhood or reconnect with family. You could find yourself in a nostalgic mood!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Messenger planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Taurus today, which may find you feeling forgetful, distracted, or tired. Step away from screens and spend time in a beautiful environment, connecting with your body. Watch out for miscommunications and delays; carve out time to rest.