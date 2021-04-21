Daily Horoscope: April 22, 2021

The moon in bold fire sign Leo opposes Jupiter at 3:54 AM, stirring up big emotions. The moon connects with warrior planet Mars at 8:05 AM, bringing a boost in energy.

The moon enters grounded earth sign Virgo at 9:08 AM, and we’re in a confident mood as it connects with the sun at 2:06 PM. Love and money planet Venus meets the planet of surprise, Uranus, at 9:01 PM, inspiring change and perhaps bringing an a-ha moment. The moon connects with messenger Mercury at 10:47 PM, encouraging communication.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters Virgo today, finding you reflecting on your daily routines and habits! You’re ready to shake things up as Venus meets wildcard Uranus. Thrills, or even surprising gifts, may appear.

Taurus

The moon enters Virgo, inspiring a playful and romantic atmosphere, plus your ruling planet Venus meets rebel Uranus, bringing all sorts of unexpected thrills!

Gemini

You’re focused on home and family today as the moon enters Virgo. Venus and Uranus meet, finding your imagination and intuition especially strong.

Cancer

The moon enters Virgo, illuminating the communication section of your chart. Sweet Venus meets wildcard Uranus, finding you connecting with unexpected people!

Leo

Your focus is on finances today as the moon enters Virgo! And unexpected rewards or recognition may come your way as sweet Venus meets wildcard Uranus.

Virgo

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo, encouraging you to sit with your feelings and pamper yourself! Unexpected adventures are beginning as sweet Venus meets electric Uranus.

Libra

Your intuition is sharp as the moon enters Virgo. Unexpected shifts take place as your ruling planet Venus meets wildcard Uranus. It’s a great time to settle a debt.

Scorpio

The moon enters Virgo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future. Sweet Venus meets Uranus, bringing unexpected eureka moments in your relationships.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Virgo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in public. Venus also meets Uranus today, finding you embarking on an exciting experiment!

Capricorn

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, finding you in an adventurous mood! Unexpected romance and creative inspiration flow as Venus meets Uranus.

Aquarius

The moon enters Virgo today, encouraging you to settle a debt. Venus meets your ruling planet Uranus, bringing some unexpected shifts at home. It’s a great time to rearrange your space—use the energy to try something new!

Pisces

Your focus is on partnerships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Virgo! Lovely Venus meets wildcard Uranus, bringing some unexpected thrills. It’s an exciting time to flirt!

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.