Daily Horoscope: April 22, 2022

Reap what’s been sowed as the moon moves through industrious earth sign Capricorn. The moon gently connects with sweet Venus at 6:42 AM, putting us in the mood to enjoy art and sensual experiences. Conversations flow as the moon harmonizes with messenger Mercury at 11:13 AM, making it easy to express the reality at hand.

The impossible seems possible as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune at 4:37 PM, stimulating imaginations. The moon connects with Jupiter, the planet of growth, at 7:58 PM, bringing a sense of optimism and faith in the bigger picture, regardless of any limitations. The moon meets power planet Pluto at 11:52 PM, and there is a longing for material power and skin in the game.

All times ET.

Aries

Things from the depths emerge to the surface as the moon gently connects with mysterious Neptune and mystical Jupiter. This is a time to connect with your beliefs. Mysteries and the unknown should be a source of inspiration and empowerment. Have faith that this hidden wisdom can only make you more formidable!

Taurus

Things are working smoothly, but don’t get too far ahead of yourself! The moon gently connects with Jupiter and Venus, giving you the faith and desire needed to follow your dreams. You can focus on your goals, but try to stay cool and realistic—the moon meets with power planet Pluto, which can make small things appear much larger than they actually are!

Gemini

You’re clued into what other people need today as the moon moves through your chart’s house of shared resources. You’re able to give the people what they want, putting on an extra charming display as the moon connects with Venus and Jupiter. The charm is turned up! Ask for something really big as the moon meets with Pluto—no favor is too large.

Cancer

You’re in the mood to bond and connect with others as the moon transits your chart’s house of relationships. The moon connects with sweet Venus and optimistic Jupiter, helping you find common grounds and beliefs. Discussions are especially pleasant. You can make the most intimidating subjects into a calm conversation.

Leo

You’re having a productive week, and that continues today as the moon moves through your chart’s chores and routines sector. The moon connects with Venus and Jupiter, setting the stage for you to ask for all of the help you need. People are excited to help with your projects, and will even treat you to rewards in return for your dedication and thoroughness.

Virgo

It’s a romantic, bubbly, fun, and creative day. The moon moves through your chart’s pleasure sector, connecting you to the things you enjoy the most. The moon harmonizes with love planet Venus and Jupiter, encouraging you to connect with others. Bonding and connecting are on the menu du jour. Playtime is now, and it doesn’t have to be done alone!

Libra

Things are happening behind the scenes as the moon transits a personal sector of your chart. You’re making peace with what other people must think and instead finding pleasure in taking care of your responsibilities. By serving others and working hard, you can transcend worries about other people’s private thoughts. Staying on task and sticking to the program feels good.

Scorpio

You’re getting a response today. The moon harmonizes with Mercury, bringing you an easy message. The moon connects with Venus and Jupiter and you’re eager to communicate your values and beliefs in a way that is creative, harmonious, and deliberate. Look out for reading too deeply into things as the moon meets with power planet Pluto—sometimes a cigar is really just that.

Sagittarius

Your work pays off as as the moon harmonizes with messenger Mercury. This makes it easy for you to get the money that you think suits the work you put in, or to recognize the material results of your habits. The moon gently connects with Venus and Jupiter, encouraging you to beautify and enjoy the luxuries of your home and family. Invest your time and money into making your private resting place something inspiring and beautiful.

Capricorn

The moon in your sign puts you in touch with nature and your own feelings. The moon harmonizes with messenger Mercury, and you can easily express yourself creatively. Your mind is extra beautiful as the moon connects with Jupiter and Venus. Write down your ideas. You can become hyper-fixated or stuck in a loop, however, as the moon meets with power planet Pluto.

Aquarius

You’re getting a better understanding of your deeper subconscious as the moon harmonizes with Mercury. Everyone has a shadow, and you’re seeing yours with caring and attentive eyes. Deep psychological breakthroughs can come as the moon meets with power planet Pluto, revealing a part of your psyche that is usually protected or buried.

Pisces

Continue to dream big, dear Pisces! The moon moves through your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, and you’re thinking about your future. You’re able to put these feelings and senses into writing as the moon harmonizes with messenger Mercury. This weekend was made for looking your best and connecting with your community, especially today. You’ve got enough charm to go around twice.