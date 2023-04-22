Daily Horoscope: April 22, 2023

The moon enters intellectual air sign Gemini at 6:11 AM, encouraging communication, and conversations may be especially juicy and intriguing as the moon connects with Pluto in Aquarius at 6:49 AM. Boundaries could be set and standards are raised as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces at 3:00 PM.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters Gemini, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, perhaps bringing news or encouraging you to focus on paperwork or research. Powerful social connections can form as the moon connects with Pluto in Aquarius.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Gemini today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules security and wealth. An important development may take place in your career as the moon mingles with power planet Pluto in Aquarius.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Gemini, encouraging you to connect with your emotions and focus on self love. A powerful philosophical breakthrough can take place as the moon connects with Pluto in fellow air sign Aquarius.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to slow down and rest. You could be setting important boundaries around your availability as the moon squares off with Saturn in fellow water sign Pisces.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your focus can shift to your social life as the moon enters Gemini. Relationship bonds may strengthen in deep and powerful ways as the moon aligns with Pluto in your opposite sign Aquarius.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Gemini today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules fame and success. Great strides can be made toward achieving your career goals as the moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini today, which could bring new opportunities your way—though you might need to set some boundaries around your time and energy as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces. A powerful inner transformation may take place as the moon aligns with Pluto in Aquarius.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Gemini today, which could find you settling a debt. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Pluto, now in Aquarius, perhaps bringing a profound emotional breakthrough. You may let go of the past in some significant way!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Gemini, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and powerful, transformative conversations take place as the moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You could be busy tackling your to-do list as the moon enters air sign Gemini. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which can find you setting boundaries around communication and your availability.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere! A very deep, profound connection may form with someone as the moon aligns with Pluto in your sign, Aquarius. Or perhaps you’ll have a creative breakthrough and make some remarkable art! The moon squares off with your ruling planet Saturn, now in Pisces, finding you reworking your budget.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters Gemini, bringing your focus to your home, family life, and the past. The moon squares off with Saturn in your sign, Pisces, which can find you setting firm boundaries in your personal life.